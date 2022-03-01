Flood Watch issued for Bonner, Boundary by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 23:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri East central Franklin County in east central Missouri Northwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 PM CST. * At 1102 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Augusta around 1110 PM CST. Pacific, Gray Summit and Defiance around 1115 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Wildwood, Ballwin, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Weldon Spring Heights, St. Peters, Manchester, Valley Park, Weldon Spring, Winchester, Twin Oaks, Harvester, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Town and Country, Ladue, Des Peres, Glendale, Frontenac, Warson Woods, Crystal Lake Park, Creve Coeur and Bridgeton. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri near exit 261, and between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 227 and 231. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Castlewood State Park, and First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
