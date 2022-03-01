ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latah County, ID

Flood Watch issued for Latah by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-02 19:15:00 MST Expires: 2022-03-04 17:34:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor forecasts and river levels. Be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Auglaize, Darke, Mercer, Miami, Shelby by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:45:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Auglaize; Darke; Mercer; Miami; Shelby The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Shelby County in west central Ohio Darke County in west central Ohio Auglaize County in west central Ohio Mercer County in west central Ohio Northern Miami County in west central Ohio * Until 445 AM EST. * At 325 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Decatur to near Muncie, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Troy, Sidney, Piqua, Greenville, Celina, Wapakoneta, St. Marys, Coldwater, New Bremen, Minster, Versailles, Covington, St. Henry, Newport, Cridersville, Bradford, Union City, Anna, Fort Loramie and Jackson Center. This includes I-75 in Ohio between mile markers 76 and 117. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pope, Searcy, Stone, Van Buren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 22:05:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 22:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for central and north central Arkansas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CST for central and north central Arkansas. Target Area: Pope; Searcy; Stone; Van Buren The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Stone County in north central Arkansas Southern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Van Buren County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Pope County in central Arkansas * Until 1030 PM CST. * At 1005 PM CST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Kay to near Woolum to 6 miles north of Jerusalem, moving east at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Clinton... Fairfield Bay Marshall... Hector Shirley... Marsena Witts Spring... Rocky Hill Dabney... Bohannon Sugar Loaf Recreation Area... Imo Elberta... Watts Thola... Kay Fairfield Bay Marina... Claude Elba... Woolum HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
POPE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Craighead by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 16:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a storm shelter or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Craighead The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Tornado Warning for Western Craighead County in eastern Arkansas * Until 430 PM CST. * At 401 PM CST, a confirmed tornado was located over Cash, or 12 miles southwest of Bono, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jonesboro, Bono, Cash, Egypt, Dorothy, Risher, Winesburg, Herman, Otwell, Dryden, Lanieve and Herndon. TORNADO...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Allen, De Kalb, Jay, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 03:21:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Allen; De Kalb; Jay; Wells The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allen County in northeastern Indiana De Kalb County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Wells County in northeastern Indiana Adams County in northeastern Indiana Jay County in east central Indiana Putnam County in west central Ohio Defiance County in northwestern Ohio Henry County in northwestern Ohio Allen County in west central Ohio Southern Fulton County in northwestern Ohio Paulding County in west central Ohio Van Wert County in west central Ohio Southern Williams County in northwestern Ohio * Until 400 AM EST. * At 321 AM EST, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Auburn to near Monroeville to near Matthews, moving east at 80 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. * Locations impacted include Fort Wayne, Lima, Defiance, New Haven, Auburn, Van Wert, Bluffton, Decatur, Napoleon, Bryan, Wauseon, Delphos, Garrett, Portland, Ottawa, Archbold, Berne, Fort Shawnee, Hicksville and Ossian. This includes the following highways Interstate 469 between mile markers 4 and 6, and between mile markers 9 and 30. Interstate 69 in Indiana between mile markers 310 and 339. Interstate 75 between mile markers 119 and 132. TORNADO...POSSIBLE THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, IN
County
Latah County, ID
City
Shoshone, ID
City
Kootenai, ID
State
Idaho State
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Arkansas, Jefferson, Lincoln by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 01:33:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-07 02:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Arkansas; Jefferson; Lincoln A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CST FOR SOUTHEASTERN JEFFERSON...NORTHERN LINCOLN AND SOUTHWESTERN ARKANSAS COUNTIES At 133 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Nebo, or near Star City, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include Grady... Nebo Woodville... Whitefield Langford... Linwood Douglas... Richardson Little Bayou Meto Park... Tarry Cornerstone... Tamo Moscow... Bayou Meteo State Game Area Reydell... Varner Sarassa... Yorktown TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
ARKANSAS COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Marion, Morrow, Richland, Wyandot by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 04:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 05:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM EST for north central and northwestern Ohio. Target Area: Crawford; Marion; Morrow; Richland; Wyandot Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Richland, Marion, Wyandot, Morrow and Crawford Counties through 530 AM EST At 450 AM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles south of New Riegel to near Belle Center. Movement was east at 60 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Mansfield, Marion, Bucyrus, Upper Sandusky, Mount Gilead, Galion, Shelby, Ontario, Lexington, Crestline, Cardington, Plymouth, Prospect, New Washington, Sycamore, La Rue, Morral, Waldo, Chesterville and Chatfield. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Miami, Montgomery, Preble by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 13:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-11 07:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. To report flooding, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Miami; Montgomery; Preble FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of West Central Ohio, including the following counties, Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Miami, Montgomery and Preble. * WHEN...Until 1045 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Water over roadways. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 736 AM EST, local law enforcement reported minor flooding on many roadways across the advisory area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are possible. Water will start to slowly recede later this morning as rain comes to an end. - Some locations that may experience flooding include Dayton, Springfield, Kettering, Beavercreek, Huber Heights, Fairborn, Xenia, Troy, Trotwood, Miamisburg, Springboro, Vandalia, Englewood, Urbana, Tipp City, Eaton, Bellbrook, Moraine, New Carlisle and Carlisle.
MIAMI COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Genesee, Monroe, Niagara, Northern Erie, Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 09:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Genesee; Monroe; Niagara; Northern Erie; Orleans; Southern Erie; Wyoming HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Monroe, Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming counties. * WHEN...From Sunday morning through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down numerous trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Mudslides#Extreme Weather#Latah#Boundary Kootenai
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alger, Baraga, Dickinson, Gogebic, Houghton, Iron, Keweenaw by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 07:01:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 11:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alger; Baraga; Dickinson; Gogebic; Houghton; Iron; Keweenaw; Luce; Marquette; Northern Schoolcraft; Ontonagon; Southern Houghton LIGHT SNOW THIS MORNING COVERING ALREADY SLICK ROADS Lingering rain and freezing rain in central and eastern Upper Michigan will continue to transition to snow this morning. Snow in western and parts of central Upper Michigan that is already ongoing will continue to accumulate. A couple of inches of wet snow is possible in the Copper Country and Michigamme Highlands by late morning. Any accumulating snow will obscure the freezing rain that fell last night and yesterday. Slick spots on roadways should be expected through today even if ice on roads is not visible due to accumulated snow. Travelers should remain cautious and consider altering travel plans if you must travel this morning.
ALGER COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-04 17:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 13:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Even light snowfall causes major travel delays, especially during periods of high traffic volume. Be sure to allow extra time to reach your destination. Leave extra space between vehicles since it takes longer to stop on slick roadways. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below 5000 feet, with 4 to 8 inches above 5000 feet. * WHERE...Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties. * WHEN...From 5 PM Friday to 1 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery and snow-covered roads with travel restrictions possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Check with CALTRANS for the latest road condition information.
LASSEN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Benewah, Latah, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-03 02:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-28 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Benewah; Latah; Shoshone RAIN AND SNOW MELT WILL RESULT IN RISES ON SMALL STREAMS AND RIVERS IN PARTS OF EASTERN WASHINGTON AND NORTH IDAHO BY MID WEEK A series of wet weather systems moving through the region will result in rain and snow melt Monday into Thursday. This will lead to sharp rises on the Palouse, Coeur d`Alene, and St Joe Rivers. Flooding will be possible on a couple mainstem rivers, including the Coeur d`Alene River at Cataldo and the St Joe River at St. Maries. Minor flooding is forecast. However the St Joe River at St Maries will be monitored as the current forecast brings it closer to moderate flood stage toward late Friday. Minor flooding of small streams and creeks will also be possible. Field flooding may be possible where ground is frozen. There will also be an increased risk of rock slides and debris flows in steep terrain. Monitor current river levels and forecasts at: Water.weather.gov/ahps2/area.php?wfo=otx&hydro_type=0&hsa_type=1
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, O'Brien, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 20:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 22:45:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buena Vista; Cherokee; Clay; Dickinson; Ida; O'Brien; Osceola; Plymouth; Sioux; Woodbury Patchy icing and light snow through midnight Patchy light freezing rain and light snow will move through northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa through late evening. While amounts will be light, a combination of already wet roads that are now freezing as temperatures fall as well as the light falling precipitation, slick road conditions are expected. Please use caution while traveling.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Flood Watch
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Delaware, Dubuque, Jones, Linn by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 19:43:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CST for northeastern and east central Iowa. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Target Area: Delaware; Dubuque; Jones; Linn A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN DUBUQUE...NORTHERN JONES...SOUTHEASTERN DELAWARE AND SOUTHEASTERN LINN COUNTIES At 742 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Langworthy, or 8 miles north of Anamosa, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Anamosa, Monticello, Springville, Hopkinton, Bertram, Martelle, Whittier, Langworthy, Stone City, Viola, Matsell Bridge Natural Area, Jones County Fairgrounds, Pictured Rocks Wildlife Area, Wapsipinicon State Park, Camp Courageous, Scotch Grove, Paralta, Temple Hill and Monticello Municipal Airport. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DELAWARE COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Apple and Lucerne Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 13:03:00 PST Expires: 2022-03-05 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Apple and Lucerne Valleys WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph. * WHERE...Apple and Lucerne Valleys. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, St. Charles, St. Louis, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 23:02:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 23:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; St. Charles; St. Louis; Warren The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern St. Charles County in east central Missouri East central Franklin County in east central Missouri Northwestern St. Louis County in east central Missouri Southeastern Warren County in east central Missouri * Until 1145 PM CST. * At 1102 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located over Washington, moving east at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Augusta around 1110 PM CST. Pacific, Gray Summit and Defiance around 1115 PM CST. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Wildwood, Ballwin, Ellisville, Clarkson Valley, Spirit of St. Louis Airport, Weldon Spring Heights, St. Peters, Manchester, Valley Park, Weldon Spring, Winchester, Twin Oaks, Harvester, Chesterfield, Kirkwood, Maryland Heights, Town and Country, Ladue, Des Peres, Glendale, Frontenac, Warson Woods, Crystal Lake Park, Creve Coeur and Bridgeton. This includes the following highways Interstate 44 in Missouri near exit 261, and between exits 272 and 277. Interstate 70 in Missouri between exits 227 and 231. This also includes Babler Memorial State Park, Castlewood State Park, and First Missouri State Capitol Historic Site. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Boone, Marion, Newton, Searcy by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 21:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-06 22:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Boone; Marion; Newton; Searcy The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Searcy County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Newton County in north central Arkansas Southwestern Marion County in north central Arkansas Southeastern Boone County in north central Arkansas * Until 1015 PM CST. * At 929 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Jasper, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Jasper... Western Grove Dugger... Piercetown Carver... Pruitt Crawford... Point Peter Everton... Pindall Bass... Wayton Yardelle... Vendor Parthenon... Gum Springs in Newton County Mt Judea... Eros Hasty... Woolum Recreation Area TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN
BOONE COUNTY, AR
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Harrison by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 07:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-05 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belmont; Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Guernsey; Harrison; Jefferson; Monroe; Muskingum; Noble; Tuscarawas ELEVATED FIRE RISK TODAY Gusty winds and low humidity this unseasonably warm afternoon and early evening will create an enhanced fire risk. South to southwest winds gusting to 20-30 mph could allow fires to become uncontrolled. Please refer to your local and state burning laws and regulations. Use extreme caution when burning, as fires may get out of hand quickly in these conditions, and consider choosing another day if possible. Be careful with hot equipment or cigarettes near dry, grassy areas.
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clare, Isabella, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-07 03:35:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-07 15:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6 inches. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 3 PM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the morning commute.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Tuscarawas by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-06 10:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-03-06 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Wind this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Carroll; Columbiana; Coshocton; Tuscarawas WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central Ohio. Portions of northwest, southwest, and western Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
CARROLL COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Greeley, Howard, Sherman, Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-05 13:15:00 CST Expires: 2022-03-05 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Buffalo; Dawson; Gosper; Greeley; Howard; Sherman; Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and south central Nebraska. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rapidly changing conditions, especially if driving west on Interstate 80.
BUFFALO COUNTY, NE

