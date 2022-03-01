21 Best Matcha Powders for 2022

What's one way to make chocolate desserts taste even more decadent? The answer: espresso powder! Yes, this ingredient is the secret to making chocolate taste rich and decadent. It's even one of our tricks for making boxed brownies taste better. And before you say, "but I don't like coffee desserts," you should know that espresso powder doesn't actually make your treats taste like coffee. It simply enhances the flavors of your homemade cakes, cookies, and other baked goods. In fact, espresso powder is also used as a flavor enhancer in savory recipes, too. You may find it as part of a dry spice rub for your favorite steak dinners or as an ingredient in a hearty beef stew. So, what if your recipe calls for espresso powder and you don't have any on hand? Don't worry! These espresso powder substitutes will work in a pinch.

