Yolett McPhee-McCuin, Ole Miss have had 'initial conversations' on new contract

OXFORD — Ole Miss head women’s basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin and athletics director Keith Carter have had "initial conversations" on a new contract, Carter told the Daily Journal on Tuesday.

In her fourth season as head coach, McPhee-McCuin has led the Rebels (22-7, 10-6 SEC) to a fourth-place finish in the SEC and an almost guaranteed berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in 15 years. McPhee-McCuin received a contract extension last March that pays her $750,000 a year, Carter said.

Carter said specifics have yet to be decided upon due to the season still being in progress and that “we want to compensate her very fairly.” Carter said deep postseason success would likely impact the financials as well.

“We want Coach Yo to be here for a long time. She’s earned that,” Carter said. “We feel like we have a great thing going here in Oxford. We have the resources that are supporting the program.

“If we can finish fourth in the SEC, that’s about as high level of competition as you can get.”

McPhee-McCuin came over from Jacksonville prior to the 2018-19 season. The first two campaigns saw Ole Miss win just 16 games total and three in conference, including an 0-16 mark in her second season. Since then the trajectory has improved.

The team broke through in 2020-21, going 15-12 with a runner-up finish in the WNIT. This season, Ole Miss won 10 SEC games in a season for the first time since 1991-92 and at least 20 games overall for the first time since 2007.

McPhee-McCuin signed the highest-rated recruit in program history in sophomore forward Madison Scott, who was the No. 13 player in the 2020 class. McPhee-McCuin also brought in center Shakira Austin — a transfer from Maryland who was a five-star recruit and the No. 4 overall player in the 2018 class. Austin has been named first-team All-SEC each of the last two seasons with the Rebels.

“(McPhee-McCuin) has this confident air about her,” Carter said. “She told everybody at her opening press conference … ‘Better days are ahead. Just stick around and be a part of it.’ And she was right. She was 100% right.”

“She’s the perfect fit for what we needed.”