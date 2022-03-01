January 26, 1930 ~ February 13, 2022. Shirley Mae Orum, 92, of Prineville passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home

Shirley Mae Orum, 92, of Prineville passed away on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loved ones. Donations may be made in Shirley's name to, the Wounded Warrior Project or the Prineville Senior Center through Whispering Pines Funeral Home. To light a candle for Shirley or leave an online condolence for the family, please go to: www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com

Shirley was born on January 26, 1930, in Ava, Missouri to her loving parents, Earl and Myrtle (Berry) Ferguson. She was the fourth out of six children. Her childhood was spent on the family farm in Missouri.

She married the love of her life, Walter Howard Orum, WWII Veteran, on June 28, 1947. Shirley and Walt had two children, daughters Rita and Michelle. They resided in Southern California, Washington, Arizona, and Oregon during their 72-year marriage. Shirley's greatest joy in life was her family – extended and immediate, including her two daughters, four grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Shirley had a long and rewarding career as a nurse in Washington and California.

Once retired, Shirley and Walt enjoyed traveling in their RV, and trips to Hawaii and Alaska, and finally settling down in Prineville. One of her most memorable trips with Walt was to Washington DC on the Honor Flight, in recognition of WW11 Veterans. They toured the many memorials and sites dedicated to those who served and sacrificed for our great country. Shirley always enjoyed sewing, quilting, and dancing with her husband. As a member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Prineville, she was incredibly proud to be part of the church's quilting group for nearly 25 years. She developed many of her most precious friendships in this group and at her church. Most of all she loved and cherished her husband. They spent many evenings dancing together throughout the years or she would sit proudly in the audience when Walt played his guitar and sang. Shirley leaves a legacy of faith, love, and service.

She is survived by her daughters, Rita Mae Thompson and Michelle Annette Zack; Rita's daughter, Heather (Casey) and sons, Jack and Max Kralik; Michelle's son, Doug (Danielle) and son, Holden; daughter, Brandy and sons, James and Jacob (Kristi) Cook; and their daughter, Rayleigh; son, Nick and his daughters, Scottlynn and Everleigh Chinn.

She is preceded in death by her husband; parents; two brothers and one sister; and great-grandson Riley Chinn. We would like to thank all those who cared for, loved and supported Shirley through the years.

