August 31, 1941 ~ February 21, 2022. Elsie Louise Bolin, 80, of Prineville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at home

Elsie Louise Bolin, 80, of Prineville, passed away on Monday, February 21, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. A Celebration of Life in honor of Elsie will be held at a later date. To light a candle for Elsie or leave an online condolence for the family, please go to: www.whisperingpinesfuneralhome.com

Elsie was born on August 31, 1941 to Kenneth Eugene "Jack" and Clara Melinda (Keeton) Jenkins on the family ranch in Service Creek, Oregon. She attended all 12 grades of school in Spray, Oregon, graduating from Spray Union High School in 1959 with a class of nine. In 1960 she married her high school sweetheart, Neal Bolin at the Assembly of God Church in Spray, Oregon. Together they raised their four children. Elsie and Neal lived in Spray, Roseburg, Bend, and Madras before settling in Prineville in the last 1960's.

Elsie and Neal celebrated their 40th Anniversary on a special trip to Mexico on a seven day cruise! They enjoyed several trips into Montana for camping and fishing, they went to Long Beach, Washington many times to dig for razor clams, and the Oregon Coast was a special place also--always together.

Elsie found joy in caring for others and it showed in her life's work. She worked as a CNA at the Ochoco Care Center, Caring Hands Home Health, High Desert Home Health, and Pioneer Memorial Hospital Home Health and Hospice.

She enjoyed many hobbies, including reading, listening to county music, and stamp collecting. Elsie loved watching "As The World Turns" on TV and she recorded it from 1956 at the very beginning, to the end when it was canceled after 54 years. She always watched the World Series Games, the Oregon Ducks football and the Portland Trail Blazers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Clara Jenkins; and her brother, Frederick Eugene Jenkins.

Elsie is survived by her husband of 61 years, Neal Bolin of Prineville; her four children, Robert Eugene Bolin, Jerry Neal Bolin--both of Prineville, Susan Annette (Dan) Hampton, and Jack Dean Bolin of Minnesota; her brother, Robert Jenkins of Bend; sister-in-law, June Jenkins; and nieces, Stacy and Laurie of Prineville; three grandchildren, Jacob, Jennifer, Christina; and eight great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made in Elsie's name to Spray Pioneer Museum or St. Charles Hospice through Whispering Pines Funeral Home - 3168 NE Third Street - Prineville, Oregon 97754 (541) 416-9733