September 17, 1956 ~ February 24, 2022. Stuart Robert Harrison, 65, of Terrebonne, Oregon, went home to be with Jesus

Stuart Robert Harrison, 65, of Terrebonne, Oregon, went home to be with Jesus on February 24, 2022, from a brief illness.

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Prineville Funeral Home. A private viewing will be held at 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on March 4, 2022, at the Prineville Funeral Home, 199 NE Tenth Street, Prineville, OR 97754. Funeral service will be March 5, 10 a.m. at Prineville Funeral home, followed by a graveside service at Terrebonne Pioneer Cemetery, 1340 NE Smith Rock Way. Celebration of Life for Stuart is being arranged and details will be announced at services.

Stuart was born in Coos Bay, Oregon, on September 17, 1956. He graduated from North Bend High School and continued on to receive a criminal justice degree from Treasure Valley Community College in 2011.

Stuart married the love of his life, Mariah Scott on December 6, 2002. They were married 19 years.

Stuart worked as a truck driver for 34 years, driving for Hallmark Fisheries, Davis Oil, and Les Schwab. Stuart was an independent logger and worked as a longshoreman in Coos Bay, Oregon. He enjoyed time with his best friends Brad and Gary Haga, Corey Newton, and Jerry Dhaenens; fishing, hunting, and packing on back country trails with his mule, Millie.

Community service was important to Stuart, and he was involved in Malheur and Crook County Search and Rescue for a number of years, cut firewood and orchestrated dispersal of wood to church members in need, and participated in children's church activities. Stuart was appointed Deacon of Lighthouse Church in Ontario, Oregon.

While working as a correctional officer, Stuart received honors with recognition of a Life Saving award due to his courageous action saving an inmates life. Stuart was described as a role model for family, friends, and community. Stuart's life stories were larger than life, and his ability to tell his own stories were beyond compare.

Stuart is survived by spouse, Mariah; daughter, Whitney Martin (Jesse); sons, Dakota Peterson, Caleb Peterson; grandchildren, Reed and Graham Martin; sister, Christine Bliss; mother, Donna Harrison; uncle, Mel and Aunt, Kathy Stewart.

Stuart is preceded in death by his father, Robert Harrison.