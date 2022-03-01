Tony Ray Wells, 53, passed away on the morning of February 11, at St. Charles Hospice in Prineville

Tony Ray Wells, 53, passed away on the morning of February 11, at St. Charles Hospice in Prineville. A service will be held May 21, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Harwood Park.

Tony was best known for his goofy humor and his desire to help others in need. He would warmly open the door to those needing a warm place to sleep or food to eat.

Tony fished commercially for over 25 years, and survived two boat sinkings, but that never stopped his desire and passion to be on the water.

He is survived by his mother, Janice; brother, Robert; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tony is loved and will be dearly missed. We love you, Captain Tony Wells!