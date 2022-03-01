ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

Tony Ray Wells

By Central Oregonian
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Tony Ray Wells, 53, passed away on the morning of February 11, at St. Charles Hospice in Prineville

Tony Ray Wells, 53, passed away on the morning of February 11, at St. Charles Hospice in Prineville. A service will be held May 21, 2022, 1:30 p.m. at Harwood Park.

Tony was best known for his goofy humor and his desire to help others in need. He would warmly open the door to those needing a warm place to sleep or food to eat.

Tony fished commercially for over 25 years, and survived two boat sinkings, but that never stopped his desire and passion to be on the water.

He is survived by his mother, Janice; brother, Robert; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Tony is loved and will be dearly missed. We love you, Captain Tony Wells!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Bill Patrick Beymer

November 8, 1948 - January 28, 2022~ Bill Patrick Beymer, 73, a resident of the Madras community, died Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at St Charles Medical Center in Bend. Bill Patrick Beymer, 73, a resident of the Madras community, died Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at St Charles Medical...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Catherine Ann Katchia

February 5, 1957 - September 15, 2021~ Cassie (as she preferred to be called), was born in Redmond, Oregon, to Prosanna Tohet Katchia and Cyrus Katchia. She was the sixth of seven children. Cassie (as she preferred to be called), was born in Redmond, Oregon, to Prosanna Tohet Katchia and...
REDMOND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy