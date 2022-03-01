Milton Rogers, 83, of Redmond, died February 14, 2022 after a long illness. He grew up in Syracuse, New York

Milton Rogers, 83, of Redmond, died February 14, 2022 after a long illness. He grew up in Syracuse, New York. As a young man he dreamed of going "out west." To accomplish that he went to Syracuse University and obtained his degree in forestry.

In 1960 he married Virginia "Ginny" Simeone and six months later they moved "out west" to Eugene, Oregon, where he went to work for the Bureau of Land Management. Milt and Ginny raised two children, Michelle and Kenneth. In 1968 Milt was transferred to Prineville, where he continued in his work for the Bureau, retiring in 2000.

Milt loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter and even taught his city girl wife to enjoy camping. He spent a lot of time gardening and horseback riding, and he was very involved in the Prineville community and in his church. In 1998 Ginny passed away, and three years later he married Georgia Wolf. They resided in Redmond for the next 20 years, enjoying retirement and traveling.

He is preceded in death by his first wife, Ginny; second wife, Georgia; and his grandson, Teak Stace.

Milt is survived by his son, Kenneth; daughter, Michelle Stace and, her husband, Sand; and their daughter, Atlanta. He is also survived by six beautiful great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at the Powell Butte Christian Church on March 26, 2022 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Powell Butte Christian Church.