This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Virginia

Photo: Getty Images

An Alexandria restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state , which included King & Rye as the top choice for Virginia.

"You can't go wrong with outdoor igloos when the cold weather strikes," Eat This, Not That 's Casey Clark wrote. "Enjoy dishes like pumpkin soup and pan-seared halibut made with locally sourced ingredients as you sit in a large heated igloo."

