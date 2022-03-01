This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Virginia
An Alexandria restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state , which included King & Rye as the top choice for Virginia.
"You can't go wrong with outdoor igloos when the cold weather strikes," Eat This, Not That 's Casey Clark wrote. "Enjoy dishes like pumpkin soup and pan-seared halibut made with locally sourced ingredients as you sit in a large heated igloo."
Here's Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state:
- Alabama- Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Inlet Pub House (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Kelly's At SouthBridge (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- 42 Bar And Table (Little Rock)
- California- Margot (Culver City)
- Colorado- Joy Hill (Denver)
- Connecticut- Rizzuto's Oyster Bar and Restaurant (Westport)
- Delaware- Columbus Inn (Wilmington)
- Florida- Grape & The Grain (Orlando)
- Georgia- La Tavola Trattoria (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Deck (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Bardenay (Boise)
- Illinois- The Boiler Room (Logan Square)
- Indiana- Festiva (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Barn Town Brewing (West Des Moines)
- Kansas- Blue Moose (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Chik'n & Me (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Boucherie (New Orleans)
- Maine- Terlingua (Portland)
- Maryland- Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant (Rockville)
- Massachusetts- 75 on Liberty Wharf (Boston)
- Michigan- Deadwood Bar and Grill (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Smack Shack (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Patio 44 (Multiple locations)
- Missouri- The Westside Local (Kansas City)
- Montana- Sidewall Pizza Company (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Phoenix Food & Spirits (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bighorn Tavern (Reno)
- New Hampshire- Revolution Taproom and Grill (Rochester)
- New Jersey- Faubourg (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Sixty-Six Acres (Albuquerque)
- New York- Vestry (New York City)
- North Carolina- Budacai (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Proz Lakeside (Devils Lake)
- Ohio- Astoria Cafe Market (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- The Mont (Norman)
- Oregon- Eastburn (Buckman)
- Pennsylvania- Juno (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cav (Providence)
- South Carolina- Publico Kitchen and Tap (Multiple locations)
- South Dakota- The Barrel House (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Sonny (Nashville)
- Texas- Grizzeldas (Austin)
- Utah- Caffé Molise (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Leunig's Bistro (Burlington)
- Virginia- King & Rye (Alexandria)
- Washington- Borracho (Spokane)
- West Virginia- Farm Brew LIVE (Manassas)
- Wisconsin- Boone and Crockett (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- The Kitchen (Jackson)
