University of Idaho Drops Mask Mandate for Moscow Campus

I have only flashed my headlights to worn others if there was an officer coming up, an accident, something in the road or if they had their high beams on and was blinding me. I thought of it as a kind gesture to hopefully avoid other drivers from getting a speeding ticket, getting in an accident or avoid them unknowingly blinding others. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.

BOISE, ID ・ 4 DAYS AGO