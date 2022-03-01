Clippers at Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (March 1)

AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

In the second of two straight games between the teams, the Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you need to make the best bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Clippers game tips at 7 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

The Clippers (32-31) have won three consecutive games to climb above .500, which gives them the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Houston (15-45), on the other hand, is on a nine-game losing streak and continues to own the worst record in the West.

However, the closest the Rockets have come to winning in that tough stretch was Sunday’s 99-98 loss to Los Angeles at Toyota Center. It was Houston’s best defensive effort in weeks, but it was offset by an excessively cold shooting night by backcourt starters Jalen Green and Dennis Schroder, who shot a combined 8-of-33 (24.2%).

If the Rockets can sustain their defensive improvement from Sunday and see those guards return to form, that could be the ticket to ending their prolonged slide. To do that, though, they need to find ways to attack the rim more successfully than two days ago when big man Ivica Zubac owned the paint with 15 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

Clippers at Rockets notable injuries (March 1)

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Young prospects Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Garrison Mathews are questionable with left ankle sprains, and Porter missed Sunday’s game with the same injury. It is worth noting Houston will be on a back-to-back with another game looming Wednesday versus Utah, which might prompt them to be more conservative with their injured players.

The Clippers remain without Paul George (right elbow), Kawhi Leonard (right knee), Norman Powell (left foot), Jason Preston (right foot) and Jay Scrubb (right foot). All are long-term injuries, and none are expected to be available for Tuesday’s rematch at Toyota Center.

Rockets-Clippers game lines (March 1)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

Point spread: Clippers -6.5

Money line: Rockets +225 / Clippers -290

Over-under: 228.5

Advice and prediction

The presence of Zubac as a strong rim protector feels more sustainable than Houston’s outlier defensive effort, since the Rockets have the NBA’s worst defense for the 2021-22 season and gave up 142 points to those same Clippers just two games earlier. Sunday’s unexpectedly close result could offer an opportunity to grab the Clippers at a lower point spread than the resumes of these two teams would suggest.

Prediction: Clippers 118, Rockets 108

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!