ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers at Rockets: Prediction, point spread, odds, over/under, betting picks (March 1)

By Ben DuBose
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFslo_0eSWUEz300
AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith

In the second of two straight games between the teams, the Houston Rockets host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night. If you’re looking to do some last-minute betting research, you’re in luck! We have the latest point spread, money line odds and over/under number, as well as all the information you need to make the best bets at Tipico Sportsbook.

The Rockets-Clippers game tips at 7 p.m. CST and can be viewed or streamed via AT&T SportsNet Southwest and NBA League Pass.

The Clippers (32-31) have won three consecutive games to climb above .500, which gives them the No. 8 spot in the Western Conference playoff race. Houston (15-45), on the other hand, is on a nine-game losing streak and continues to own the worst record in the West.

However, the closest the Rockets have come to winning in that tough stretch was Sunday’s 99-98 loss to Los Angeles at Toyota Center. It was Houston’s best defensive effort in weeks, but it was offset by an excessively cold shooting night by backcourt starters Jalen Green and Dennis Schroder, who shot a combined 8-of-33 (24.2%).

If the Rockets can sustain their defensive improvement from Sunday and see those guards return to form, that could be the ticket to ending their prolonged slide. To do that, though, they need to find ways to attack the rim more successfully than two days ago when big man Ivica Zubac owned the paint with 15 rebounds and 6 blocked shots.

Clippers at Rockets notable injuries (March 1)

Houston’s injury report lists rookie forward Usman Garuba as out with a left wrist injury, which could keep him out for up to eight weeks. Young prospects Daishen Nix and Trevelin Queen remain in the G League, largely due to the majority of the Rockets’ roster being healthy.

Kevin Porter Jr. and Garrison Mathews are questionable with left ankle sprains, and Porter missed Sunday’s game with the same injury. It is worth noting Houston will be on a back-to-back with another game looming Wednesday versus Utah, which might prompt them to be more conservative with their injured players.

The Clippers remain without Paul George (right elbow), Kawhi Leonard (right knee), Norman Powell (left foot), Jason Preston (right foot) and Jay Scrubb (right foot). All are long-term injuries, and none are expected to be available for Tuesday’s rematch at Toyota Center.

Rockets-Clippers game lines (March 1)

The lines, courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook

  • Point spread: Clippers -6.5
  • Money line: Rockets +225 / Clippers -290
  • Over-under: 228.5

Advice and prediction

The presence of Zubac as a strong rim protector feels more sustainable than Houston’s outlier defensive effort, since the Rockets have the NBA’s worst defense for the 2021-22 season and gave up 142 points to those same Clippers just two games earlier. Sunday’s unexpectedly close result could offer an opportunity to grab the Clippers at a lower point spread than the resumes of these two teams would suggest.

Prediction: Clippers 118, Rockets 108

This post originally appeared on Rockets Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Become The First Player To Unanimously Make The All-NBA First Team Four Years In A Row Since 1966-67

If someone says that Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best player in the world at this moment, it would be hard for anyone to dispute, unless they're Stephen A. Smith. Even though the Greek Freak is just 27, he has already won just about everything there is to win. His list of achievements saw him already inducted into the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, and he could now break another record this season.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
The Spun

Russell Wilson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

While Russell Wilson has yet to tell the Seattle Seahawks he wants to be traded, talks surrounding his future continue to swirl in NFL circles. According to a report from ESPN, three teams are mentioned the most as possible trade destinations for the star quarterback:. Washington. Philadelphia. Denver. The Commanders...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Calls Out Dennis Rodman For His Behavior During NBA Top 75 Ceremony: "I’m Going To Be Silly And Do My Stuff. But When It Comes Time To Be Professional, I Will Always Be Professional.”

Like many people around the NBA world, Shaquille O'Neal didn't appreciate Dennis Rodman's antics at the NBA's top 75 ceremony last month in Cleveland. The Detroit Pistons and Chicago Bulls legend made a surprise appearance at Rocket Mortgage Arena, where he reunited with former teammate Michael Jordan and many more people.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivica Zubac
Person
Usman Garuba
Person
Daishen Nix
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Norman Powell
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Garrison Mathews
Person
Jay Scrubb
fadeawayworld.net

Ja Morant Savagely Responds To Colin Cowherd's Criticism Of His Style Of Play: "What's His Last Name?"

Ja Morant is the talk of the town in the NBA at the moment. The Grizzlies star is absolutely on fire, he's playing well enough to be compared to the best players in the league and has legends like Shaquille O'Neal professing their belief in how good he is at what he does. However, with all the praise that any athlete gets, there are also bound to be those that criticize.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Houston Rockets#The Los Angeles Clippers#Tipico Sportsbook#At T Sportsnet Southwest#Nba League Pass#Toyota Center#Clippers At Rockets
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy Reveals He Beat Michael Jordan 3 Times In 1 On 1 At North Carolina, Says He Was Better Than Michael Jordan But Only For About Three Weeks

James Worthy is a name that looms large in NBA history, not only was he a three-time NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers, Worthy was also teammates with none other than Michael Jordan at the University of North Carolina. Obviously, Jordan is more decorated than he was, but when the two were in college, Worthy was slightly older and the much bigger star.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Is Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka a legitimate NBA Coach of the Year candidate?

After Ime Udoka’s brilliant second-half performance adjusting against the Brooklyn Nets with surprise blitzing of star forward Kevin Durant in the Boston Celtics’ impressive 126 – 120 win against the Nets at TD Garden Sunday afternoon, rumbles of whether the rookie head coach might legitimately be an NBA 2022 Coach of the Year candidate have begun to percolate up.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Pistons' Dwane Casey on Cade Cunningham: 'He is Rookie of the Year'

Dwane Casey on Monday called guard Cade Cunningham the NBA Rookie of the Year, and the No. 1 pick agreed was inclined to agree with his head coach. Cunningham continued perhaps his best stretch of the season, recording 28 points, 10 assists and six rebounds to lead the Detroit Pistons to an overtime win over the Atlanta Hawks. He scored 15 points in the fourth quarter and overtime period combined.
NBA
Lakers Nation

Lakers Rumors: Phil Jackson Has Been In ‘Frequent Contact’ With Jeanie Buss On Team Matters

As the Los Angeles Lakers continue to struggle on the court, the organization continues to look for answers off it in order to get their season back on track. The Lakers came into this season with championship hopes after acquiring Russell Westbrook to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. To this point though, they have looked anything but that as they sit in ninth place in the Western Conference at 28-35.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy