ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

My view: Time for Oregon to compensate the wrongly convicted

By Kim Malek
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 2 days ago

Senate Bill 1584, debated in the last week of the legislative session, is smart economics and the right thing to do.

For most people, the idea of spending years of their lives locked up behind bars for a crime they did not commit is the stuff of nightmares. However, in Oregon, wrongful convictions continue to dramatically impact the lives of innocent people. That is why 38 local business leaders like myself are calling on lawmakers to pass the Oregon Justice for Exonerees Act (SB 1584) in the 2022 legislative session, which would bring Oregon in line with 37 other states, Washington, D.C., and the federal government.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkETc_0eSWUBKs00

Exonerees are released from prison without many of the life necessities we take for granted: money, job prospects, housing, transportation and health services or insurance; and they then become obstacles themselves. Without a work history, a residential history or a steady income, exonerees are left with little — if any — opportunity to secure independent housing. Finding a job with a decades long work gap is both difficult and daunting, and when they do find opportunities, background checks and outdated databases often pull up the crimes for which they were exonerated with no clarification about their innocence.

Take, for example, the case of Earl Bain in Malheur County, who was exonerated in August 2020 after spending six years in prison for sexual abuse he did not commit. Mr. Bain, an Afghanistan army veteran, received a rare pardon from Gov. Kate Brown on the grounds of innocence. But his wrongful conviction and incarceration imposed many costs and hardships on his family. While he was able to clear his name with the help of the Oregon Innocence Project, he has still not received any compensation from the state of Oregon.

SB 1584 would compensate wrongfully convicted Oregonians for the time they spent incarcerated and under state supervision. This bipartisan bill was drafted in collaboration with the state Department of Justice as well as exonerees as a vehicle to provide much-needed financial justice to people who desperately need help.

The Oregon Justice for Exonerees Act leans on best practices developed in other states, including neighboring Idaho, by providing $65,000 per year of wrongful imprisonment with additional money for years spent wrongfully on parole, probation or the sex offender registry. Exonerees who are found eligible by a court can also receive non-monetary services like housing assistance, counseling or health care. The legislation also seals records associated with the conviction while providing a certificate of innocence from the state, so exonerees can clear their names and finally move on with their lives.

Removing financial barriers for exonerees will provide them with the stability to pursue good-paying jobs, education and training, which will allow them to provide for their families, achieve economic security and participate more fully in our state's economy. I believe I echo the business community at large when I say it is important that we take a stand on this issue to ensure we actively create a culture and society we are proud to call home.

In a perfect world, no one would ever be wrongfully convicted. Unfortunately, the reality is that wrongful convictions occur in every state including Oregon. Since 1991, 21 innocent people have been exonerated in Oregon, according to the National Registry of Exonerations. The "lucky" ones were wrongly sentenced to probation for drug crimes they didn't commit; the "unlucky" ones collectively spent nearly 90 years behind bars before proving their innocence.

To be clear, while the economic consequences of wrongful convictions are devastating, no amount of money will ever make up for what was taken from Oregon's innocent. But we will be a better state when we admit our wrongs and take steps to make amends — ensuring all citizens can contribute to the full extent of their abilities.

Kim Malek is the CEO and co-founder of the Portland-based Salt & Straw Ice Cream.

You count on us to stay informed and we depend on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

Comments / 0

Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon winemakers are growing, 2021 studies show

Last year Oregon wine saw a boost in sales, shipments and media recognition despite the pandemic. The results are in: 2021 was a success for Oregon winemakers. According to two significant wine industry studies, Oregon winemakers reported a prosperous year in terms of sales, shipments and media recognition. The 2022...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Oregon lawmakers act on two elections bills

One allows use of Social Security ID for online registration; another aimed at threats to election workers. The Oregon Legislature has cleared one election-related bill for Gov. Kate Brown's signature and a second is halfway through the lawmaking process. House Bill 4133 will enable people to register to vote or...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Courtney praised as he manages last bill in Oregon Senate

Salem Democrat gets accolades as he wraps up record 38 years in Legislature, 20 as Senate president.Peter Courtney drew praise Wednesday, March 2, from most of his colleagues in the Oregon Senate as the veteran Democrat from Salem wraps up his record 38 years in the Legislature. The occasion was Courtney's speech in favor of his legislation (Senate Bill 1504) that essentially bans greyhound racing in Oregon. Even in an age of political talking heads, his oratory still commands attention, though his speeches in the chamber have been far fewer since he became Senate president two decades ago. Since Multnomah...
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

Senate OKs Future Ready Oregon job training plan

Gov. Brown's $200 million initiative goes to House for an up-or-down vote; bill gets mostly bipartisan support.A $200 million plan to boost future jobs in health care, construction and manufacturing — and focus training on people who have often been left behind in economic recoveries — is halfway through the Oregon Legislature. The Senate passed it on a 23-3 vote Tuesday, March 1, and sent it to the House for an up-or-down vote. Senate Bill 1545 has already cleared the Legislature's joint budget committee. The plan is known as Future Ready Oregon and blends work by Gov. Kate Brown and...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland Tribune

Forest harvest tax bill goes to governor

Some rates left in limbo are renewed; new tax would fund habitat conservation plan resulting from accord. Gov. Kate Brown is the final stop for a bill that funds a new habitat conservation plan for Oregon's private forests — something that emerged from an accord she brokered — and renews three forest products harvest taxes.
OREGON STATE
Lake Oswego Review

OLCC bans sales of Russian-made liquor

The decision is aimed at adding to sanctions imposed on Russia for invading Ukraine, OLCC officials said.Oregon government officials are finding ways to protest Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission directed liquor stores on Monday, Feb. 28, to stop selling Russian-made spirits, requiring them to remove 24 vodka products from shelves. The order was part of economic sanctions against Russian-operated companies designed to bring an end to the war, agency officials said in a statement. "This is an opportunity for Oregonians to think locally, support democracy, support freedom around the world and reject aggression like...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Senate OKs fuel tanks plan

'Only a matter of time,' sponsor says of need to lessen potential damage from massive earthquake. The Senate has passed legislation to spur safety planning if a major earthquake results in a massive spillage from Oregon's storage of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel along a six-mile stretch of the Willamette River in Northwest Portland.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Compensation#Veteran#Time#Senate#The Oregon Justice For#Exonerees#Oregonians
The Madras Pioneer

Senate approves Forest Accord

Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year.The Oregon Senate has voted overwhelmingly in favor of new logging standards negotiated by timber and environmental groups under the Private Forest Accord compromise. Senate Bill 1501, which enshrines the deal into law, was approved Wednesday, March 2, by the Senate 22-5 after a brief discussion during which no objections against the legislation were raised. Representatives of timber and environmental groups struck the deal last year after a year of talks mediated by the office of Gov. Kate Brown, who convened the panel in 2020 to avoid...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Bill Patrick Beymer

November 8, 1948 - January 28, 2022~ Bill Patrick Beymer, 73, a resident of the Madras community, died Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at St Charles Medical Center in Bend. Bill Patrick Beymer, 73, a resident of the Madras community, died Friday afternoon, January 28, 2022, at St Charles Medical...
MADRAS, OR
Portland Tribune

Secretary of State visits Jefferson County Clerk

Shemia Fagan visited the Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke's office as part of statewide tour. Secretary of State Shemia Fagan visited Jefferson County Clerk Kate Zemke Thursday, Feb. 24 to discuss procedures for the upcoming election season and tour the facilities. Fagan is visiting all 36 of Oregon's counties as election season approaches. While visiting, she also spoke with the heads of the Jefferson County Republicans and the Jefferson County Democrats, who discussed voter regulation, voter integrity and the differences in voting for rural Oregonians.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Farmworker overtime bill passes Legislature

The controversial bill now goes to Gov. Kate Brown for her signature or veto as 2022 session winds down.SALEM — The Oregon Senate has approved a bill passed Tuesday by the House to end the agricultural overtime exemption, sinking attempts at compromise sought by farm organizations. House Bill 4002, which passed the Senate 17-10 on March 3, phases out the overtime exemption over five years while providing tax credits to temporarily compensate farmers for higher labors costs. "Oregon's agricultural workers should not be excluded from the same protections afforded to other workers," said Sen. Kathleen Taylor, D-Milwaukie. The bill now...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
West Linn Tidings

West Linn denies former whistleblower's application for captain position

City Councilor says investigation that led to Tonkin's leaving WLPD was retaliation. This story has been updated from its original version. The city of West Linn has denied the employment application of Kirk Tonkin, the former WLPD sergeant who blew the whistle on corruption and misconduct at the department beginning in 2014. Tonkin, who applied for a current opening at the captain position, left the department in 2016 after the department conducted an internal investigation regarding what were described as improper accusations against supervising officers and "unfairly targeting and attempting to discredit" officers. However, one member of...
WEST LINN, OR
Portland Tribune

Hardesty: Violence down from focused efforts

Two Portland commissioners releas a report about work to reduce shootings in the Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood.The results of a three-month pilot program using traffic barrels and other focused efforts to reduce gun violence in one Portland neighborhood have shown "promising results," Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty said Tuesday, March 1. Hardesty and Commissioner Carmen Rubio were joined by Mount Scott-Arleta neighborhood chair Matchu Williams in a walking tour Tuesday morning. After the walking tour finished at the Mount Scott Community Center, the three answered questions about the effectiveness of the pilot project. A D V E R T I S I...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon Nurses Association names new executive director

Anne Tan Piazza will lead the 15,000-member organization, which is headquartered in Tualatin. The Oregon Nurses Association announced Monday that it has hired Anne Tan Piazza as its new executive director following an eight-month search. Piazza, who begins her new position April 4, will represent the association's more than 15,000...
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
2K+
Followers
18K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy