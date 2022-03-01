ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 Driver Esteban Ocon Announced as Gran Turismo 7 Ambassador for France

By Andrew Evans
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation France has announced that Formula One driver Esteban Ocon will be the official Gran Turismo 7 ambassador for the country. Frenchman Ocon has raced in F1 for seven seasons, making his first start at Manor halfway through 2016 when he replaced Rio Haryanto. As part of the Mercedes driver development...

