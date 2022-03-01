ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Development and optimisation of a high-throughput screening assay for in vitro anti-SARS-CoV-2 activity: evaluation of 5676 phase 1 passed structures

J Med Virol. 2022 Feb 28. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27683. Online ahead of print. Although vaccines are currently used to control the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, treatment options are urgently needed for those who cannot be...

natureworldnews.com

Timeline and Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations, Virus Explained

The COVID-19 outbreak has been characterized by a succession of devastating tides; swelling emblems of contamination over the globe, typically led by freshly developed microbe varieties, such as Delta and Omicron and again, this is just how contagious transmission should work. The Never-Ending Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 On the other hand,...
SCIENCE
KXLY

Vaccination Ups Infection-Acquired Immunity Against SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine are associated with high short-term protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, which wanes after six months, while immunity remains high for those with infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

SARS-CoV-2 is moving between humans and wildlife around the US

In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
AGRICULTURE
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sars#Assay#Throughput#Optimisation#Drugs#Veroe6 Egfp#Pmid
Concord News Journal

Stubborn girl in ‘perfect health’ refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine because she felt young and strong, contracted the virus and died, her family speaks out

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
KIDS
The Press

Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 Infection Seems to Be Less Common

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Emilie Goguet, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences...
BETHESDA, MD
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Breath Test Detects Traces of SARS-CoV-2

Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evaluation of a commercial ELISA as alternative to plaque reduction neutralization test to detect neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

High-throughput detection of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 presents a valuable tool for vaccine trials or investigations of population immunity. We evaluate the performance of the first commercial surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT, GenScript Biotech) against SARS-CoV-2 plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) in convalescent and vaccinated individuals. We compare it to five other ELISAs, two of which are designed to detect neutralizing antibodies. In 491 pre-vaccination serum samples, sVNT missed 23.6% of PRNT-positive samples when using the manufacturer-recommended cutoff of 30% binding inhibition. Introducing an equivocal area between 15 and 35% maximized sensitivity and specificity against PRNT to 72.8"“93.1% and 73.5"“97.6%, respectively. The overall diagnostic performance of the other ELISAs for neutralizing antibodies was below that of sVNT. Vaccinated individuals exhibited higher antibody titers by PRNT (median 119.8, IQR 56.7"“160) and binding inhibition by sVNT (median 95.7, IQR 88.1"“96.8) than convalescent patients (median 49.1, IQR 20"“62; median 52.9, IQR 31.2"“76.2). GenScript sVNT is suitable to screen for SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies; however, to obtain accurate results, confirmatory testing by PRNT in a equivocal area is required. This equivocal area may require adaptation for use in vaccinated individuals, due to higher antibody titers.
INDUSTRY
The Press

Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts

Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults within a household can transmit and are susceptible to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Pediatrics.
KIDS
Nature.com

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of an industrial SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic facility

On 11th March 2020, the UK government announced plans for the scaling of COVID-19 testing, and on 27th March 2020 it was announced that a new alliance of private sector and academic collaborative laboratories were being created to generate the testing capacity required. The Cambridge COVID-19 Testing Centre (CCTC) was established during April 2020 through collaboration between AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and the University of Cambridge, with Charles River Laboratories joining the collaboration at the end of July 2020. The CCTC lab operation focussed on the optimised use of automation, introduction of novel technologies and process modelling to enable a testing capacity of 22,000 tests per day. Here we describe the optimisation of the laboratory process through the continued exploitation of internal performance metrics, while introducing new technologies including the Heat Inactivation of clinical samples upon receipt into the laboratory and a Direct to PCR protocol that removed the requirement for the RNA extraction step. We anticipate that these methods will have value in driving continued efficiency and effectiveness within all large scale viral diagnostic testing laboratories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

New research suggests way to turn SARS-CoV-2 against itself

Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
SCIENCE
technologynetworks.com

Achieve Highly Sensitive Viral Detection with the SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay - RUO

As SARS-CoV-2 continues to evolve, there is a continued need for research and testing technologies that are better suited to dealing with these novel viruses. Twist’s hybrid capture system and custom SARS-CoV-2 NGS Assay – RUO, combined with Biotia’s COVID-DX software, represents a powerful new advancement in viral surveillance research.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Immune response to SARS-CoV-2 after a booster of mRNA-1273: an open-label phase 2 trial

Rising breakthrough infections of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in previously immunized individuals have raised concerns for the need for a booster vaccine dose to combat waning antibody levels and new variants. Here we report the results of the open-label, non-randomized part B of a phase 2 trial in which we evaluated the safety and immunogenicity of a booster injection of 50"‰Âµg of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccine mRNA-1273 in 344 adult participants immunized 6"“8 months earlier with a primary series of two doses of 50"‰Âµg or 100"‰Âµg of mRNA-1273 (NCT04405076). Neutralizing antibody (nAb) titers against wild-type SARS-CoV-2 at 1 month after the booster were 1.7-fold (95% confidence interval (CI): 1.5, 1.9) higher than those at 28 days after the second injection of the primary series, which met the pre-specified non-inferiority criterion (primary immunogenicity objective) and might indicate a memory B cell response. The nAb titers against the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) (exploratory objective) at 1 month after the booster were 2.1-fold (95% CI: 1.8, 2.4) higher than those at 28 days after the second injection of the primary series. The seroresponse rate (95% CI (four-fold rise from baseline)) was 100% (98.7, 100.0) at 28 days after the booster compared to 98.3% (96.0, 99.4) after the primary series. The higher antibody titers at 28 days after the booster dose compared to 28 days after the second dose in the phase 3 COVE study were also observed in two assays for anti-spike IgG antibody measured by ELISA and by Meso Scale Discovery (MSD) Multiplex. The frequency of solicited local and systemic adverse reactions after the booster dose was similar to that after the second dose in the primary two-dose series of mRNA-1273 (50"‰Âµg or 100"‰Âµg); no new signals were observed in the unsolicited adverse events; and no serious adverse events were reported in the 1-month follow-up period. These results show that a booster injection of mRNA-1273 more than 6 months after completing the primary two-dose series is safe and elicited nAb titers that were statistically significantly higher than the peak titers detected after the primary vaccination series, suggesting that a booster dose of mRNA-1273 might result in increased vaccine effectiveness against infection and disease caused by SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modulation of the monomer-dimer equilibrium and catalytic activity of SARS-CoV-2 main protease by a transition-state analog inhibitor

The role of dimer formation for the onset of catalytic activity of SARS-CoV-2 main protease (MProWT) was assessed using a predominantly monomeric mutant (MProM). Rates of MProWT and MProM catalyzed hydrolyses display substrate saturation kinetics and second-order dependency on the protein concentration. The addition of the prodrug GC376, an inhibitor of MProWT, to MProM leads to an increase in the dimer population and catalytic activity with increasing inhibitor concentration. The activity reaches a maximum corresponding to a dimer population in which one active site is occupied by the inhibitor and the other is available for catalytic activity. This phase is followed by a decrease in catalytic activity due to the inhibitor competing with the substrate. Detailed kinetics and equilibrium analyses are presented and a modified Michaelis-Menten equation accounts for the results. These observations provide conclusive evidence that dimer formation is coupled to catalytic activity represented by two equivalent active sites.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A multicenter evaluation of computable phenotyping approaches for SARS-CoV-2 infection and COVID-19 hospitalizations

Diagnosis codes are used to study SARS-CoV2 infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in administrative and electronic health record (EHR) data. Using EHR data (April 2020"“March 2021) at the Yale-New Haven Health System and the three hospital systems of the Mayo Clinic, computable phenotype definitions based on ICD-10 diagnosis of COVID-19 (U07.1) were evaluated against positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen tests. We included 69,423 patients at Yale and 75,748 at Mayo Clinic with either a diagnosis code or a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. The precision and recall of a COVID-19 diagnosis for a positive test were 68.8% and 83.3%, respectively, at Yale, with higher precision (95%) and lower recall (63.5%) at Mayo Clinic, varying between 59.2% in Rochester to 97.3% in Arizona. For hospitalizations with a principal COVID-19 diagnosis, 94.8% at Yale and 80.5% at Mayo Clinic had an associated positive laboratory test, with secondary diagnosis of COVID-19 identifying additional patients. These patients had a twofold higher inhospital mortality than based on principal diagnosis. Standardization of coding practices is needed before the use of diagnosis codes in clinical research and epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays as proxies for plaque reduction neutralisation tests

Severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has spread globally since its emergence in 2019. Most SARS-CoV-2 infections generate immune responses leading to rising levels of immunoglobulins (Ig) M, A and G which can be detected using diagnostic tests including enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA). Whilst implying previous SARS-CoV-2 infection, the detection of Ig by ELISA does not guarantee the presence of neutralising antibodies (NAb) that can prevent the virus infecting cells. Plaque reduction neutralisation tests (PRNT) detect NAb, but are not amenable to mass testing as they take several days and require use of SARS-CoV-2 in high biocontainment laboratories. We evaluated the ability of IgG and IgM ELISAs targeting SARS-CoV-2 spike subunit 1 receptor binding domain (S1-RBD), and spike subunit 2 (S2) and nucleocapsid protein (NP), at predicting the presence and magnitude of NAb determined by PRNT. IgG S2"‰+"‰NP ELISA was 96.8% [95% CI 83.8"“99.9] sensitive and 88.9% [95% CI 51.8"“99.7] specific at predicting the presence of NAbs (PRNT80"‰>"‰1:40). IgG and IgM S1-RBD ELISAs correlated with PRNT titre, with higher ELISA results increasing the likelihood of a robust neutralising response. The IgM S1-RBD assay can be used as a rapid, high throughput test to approximate the magnitude of NAb titre.
SCIENCE
Futurity

SARS-CoV-2 has bounced between humans and animals

Recent research underscores that SARS-CoV-2 has jumped repeatedly between species during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
PETS
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE

