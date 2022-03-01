Calcitonin gene-related peptide: A biomarker for stroke in SARS-CoV-2 infection?

The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
The COVID-19 outbreak has been characterized by a succession of devastating tides; swelling emblems of contamination over the globe, typically led by freshly developed microbe varieties, such as Delta and Omicron and again, this is just how contagious transmission should work. The Never-Ending Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 On the other hand,...
MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Completely asymptomatic severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection seems to be less common than has been reported, according to a study published online Feb. 14 in Open Forum Infectious Diseases. Emilie Goguet, Ph.D., from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences...
Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SARS-CoV-2 infection activates interferon-controlled signaling pathways and elicits a wide spectrum of immune responses and clinical manifestations in human patients. Here, we investigate the impact of prior vaccination on the innate immune response of hospitalized COVID-19 patients infected with the SARS-CoV-2 Beta variant through RNA sequencing of peripheral blood immune cells. Four patients had received the first dose of BNT162b2 about 11 days prior to the onset of COVID-19 symptoms and five patients were unvaccinated. Patients had received dexamethasone treatment. Immune transcriptomes were obtained at days 7-13, 20-32 and 42-60 after first symptomology.
Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts. MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults within a household can transmit and are susceptible to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Pediatrics.
Comparative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 isolates uncovers important mutations outside the spike gene that help the Alpha variant to operate under the radar of innate immune surveillance. The continuous emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), from Alpha to Omicron, underscores the extraordinary capability of the virus to adapt to the...
Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
Diagnosis codes are used to study SARS-CoV2 infections and COVID-19 hospitalizations in administrative and electronic health record (EHR) data. Using EHR data (April 2020"“March 2021) at the Yale-New Haven Health System and the three hospital systems of the Mayo Clinic, computable phenotype definitions based on ICD-10 diagnosis of COVID-19 (U07.1) were evaluated against positive SARS-CoV-2 PCR or antigen tests. We included 69,423 patients at Yale and 75,748 at Mayo Clinic with either a diagnosis code or a positive SARS-CoV-2 test. The precision and recall of a COVID-19 diagnosis for a positive test were 68.8% and 83.3%, respectively, at Yale, with higher precision (95%) and lower recall (63.5%) at Mayo Clinic, varying between 59.2% in Rochester to 97.3% in Arizona. For hospitalizations with a principal COVID-19 diagnosis, 94.8% at Yale and 80.5% at Mayo Clinic had an associated positive laboratory test, with secondary diagnosis of COVID-19 identifying additional patients. These patients had a twofold higher inhospital mortality than based on principal diagnosis. Standardization of coding practices is needed before the use of diagnosis codes in clinical research and epidemiological surveillance of COVID-19.
An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
Supplementing with magnesium significantly increases your risk of toxicity. People taking a magnesium supplement are at risk of getting too much magnesium. Side effects of too much magnesium include cramping, nausea, depression, and low blood pressure.
Monitoring the progression of SARS-CoV-2 outbreaks requires accurate estimation of the unobservable fraction of the population infected over time in addition to the observed numbers of COVID-19 cases, as the latter present a distorted view of the pandemic due to changes in test frequency and coverage over time. The objective of this report is to describe and illustrate an approach that produces representative estimates of the unobservable cumulative incidence of infection by scaling the daily concentrations of SARS-CoV-2 RNA in wastewater from the consistent population contribution of fecal material to the sewage collection system.
What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
Recent research underscores that SARS-CoV-2 has jumped repeatedly between species during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
A MOM has told how a stranger diagnosed her son's incredibly rare genetic condition from one picture on Instagram. Katelyn Samples says someone messaged her on the platform about Locklan's condition, which is so rare scientists only know about 100 cases. The 33-year-old mom says the stranger asked her if...
Comments / 0