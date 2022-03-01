ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

An engineered bispecific human monoclonal antibody against SARS-CoV-2

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 7 days ago

Nat Immunol. 2022 Feb 28. doi: 10.1038/s41590-022-01138-w. Online ahead of print. The global severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic requires effective therapies against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), and neutralizing antibodies are a...

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Timeline and Evolution of SARS-CoV-2 Mutations, Virus Explained

The COVID-19 outbreak has been characterized by a succession of devastating tides; swelling emblems of contamination over the globe, typically led by freshly developed microbe varieties, such as Delta and Omicron and again, this is just how contagious transmission should work. The Never-Ending Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 On the other hand,...
SCIENCE
KXLY

Vaccination Ups Infection-Acquired Immunity Against SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, March 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Two doses of BNT162b2 vaccine are associated with high short-term protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, which wanes after six months, while immunity remains high for those with infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination, according to a study published online Feb. 16 in the New England Journal of Medicine.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA antibody provides long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2 in mice and hamsters

Monoclonal antibodies represent important weapons in our arsenal to against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this potential is severely limited by the time-consuming process of developing effective antibodies and the relative high cost of manufacturing. Herein, we present a rapid and cost-effective lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulated-mRNA platform for in vivo delivery of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization antibodies. Two mRNAs encoding the light and heavy chains of a potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody HB27, which is currently being evaluated in clinical trials, were encapsulated into clinical grade LNP formulations (named as mRNA-HB27-LNP). In vivo characterization demonstrated that intravenous administration of mRNA-HB27-LNP in mice resulted in a longer circulating half-life compared with the original HB27 antibody in protein format. More importantly, a single prophylactic administration of mRNA-HB27-LNP provided protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in mice at 1, 7 and even 63 days post administration. In a close contact transmission model, prophylactic administration of mRNA-HB27-LNP prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection between hamsters in a dose-dependent manner. Overall, our results demonstrate a superior long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2 conferred by a single administration of this unique mRNA antibody, highlighting the potential of this universal platform for antibody-based disease prevention and therapy against COVID-19 as well as a variety of other infectious diseases.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monoclonal Antibodies#Sars#B38#Bsab15#H4#Pmid
UPI News

Blood type may affect risk for COVID-19

Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
SCIENCE
The Sanford Herald

Children, Adults Can Transmit SARS-CoV-2 to Household Contacts

MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults within a household can transmit and are susceptible to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Pediatrics. Huong Q. McLean, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Nature.com

Evaluation of a commercial ELISA as alternative to plaque reduction neutralization test to detect neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2

High-throughput detection of neutralizing antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 presents a valuable tool for vaccine trials or investigations of population immunity. We evaluate the performance of the first commercial surrogate virus neutralization test (sVNT, GenScript Biotech) against SARS-CoV-2 plaque reduction neutralization test (PRNT) in convalescent and vaccinated individuals. We compare it to five other ELISAs, two of which are designed to detect neutralizing antibodies. In 491 pre-vaccination serum samples, sVNT missed 23.6% of PRNT-positive samples when using the manufacturer-recommended cutoff of 30% binding inhibition. Introducing an equivocal area between 15 and 35% maximized sensitivity and specificity against PRNT to 72.8"“93.1% and 73.5"“97.6%, respectively. The overall diagnostic performance of the other ELISAs for neutralizing antibodies was below that of sVNT. Vaccinated individuals exhibited higher antibody titers by PRNT (median 119.8, IQR 56.7"“160) and binding inhibition by sVNT (median 95.7, IQR 88.1"“96.8) than convalescent patients (median 49.1, IQR 20"“62; median 52.9, IQR 31.2"“76.2). GenScript sVNT is suitable to screen for SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing antibodies; however, to obtain accurate results, confirmatory testing by PRNT in a equivocal area is required. This equivocal area may require adaptation for use in vaccinated individuals, due to higher antibody titers.
INDUSTRY
technologynetworks.com

Breath Test Detects Traces of SARS-CoV-2

Traces of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19 can be detected in microscopically small fluid droplets exhaled during a very short time span. This is the finding of a new study from the University of Gothenburg. The measurement was carried out primarily with an advanced research instrument developed by the publishing research team.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Nature.com

SARS-CoV-2 learned the 'Alpha'bet of immune evasion

Comparative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 isolates uncovers important mutations outside the spike gene that help the Alpha variant to operate under the radar of innate immune surveillance. The continuous emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), from Alpha to Omicron, underscores the extraordinary capability of the virus to adapt to the...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Improving the efficiency and effectiveness of an industrial SARS-CoV-2 diagnostic facility

On 11th March 2020, the UK government announced plans for the scaling of COVID-19 testing, and on 27th March 2020 it was announced that a new alliance of private sector and academic collaborative laboratories were being created to generate the testing capacity required. The Cambridge COVID-19 Testing Centre (CCTC) was established during April 2020 through collaboration between AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, and the University of Cambridge, with Charles River Laboratories joining the collaboration at the end of July 2020. The CCTC lab operation focussed on the optimised use of automation, introduction of novel technologies and process modelling to enable a testing capacity of 22,000 tests per day. Here we describe the optimisation of the laboratory process through the continued exploitation of internal performance metrics, while introducing new technologies including the Heat Inactivation of clinical samples upon receipt into the laboratory and a Direct to PCR protocol that removed the requirement for the RNA extraction step. We anticipate that these methods will have value in driving continued efficiency and effectiveness within all large scale viral diagnostic testing laboratories.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Phys.org

New research suggests way to turn SARS-CoV-2 against itself

Scientists have discovered a possible new way to fight COVID-19 by turning part of SARS-CoV-2 against itself. This new strategy shows promise in mice and in human cells in a lab dish, according to the team led by researchers from the Blavatnik Institute at Harvard Medical School and Boston Children's Hospital.
SCIENCE
Ars Technica

Researchers may have ID’ed first deer-to-human SARS-CoV-2 transmission

One of the more disturbing aspects of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is its ability to readily hop between a variety of species, ranging from domesticated animals like cats and mink to wild deer. This creates a potential risk. While spreading in other animals, the virus can pick up mutations that make it look unfamiliar to the human immune system or evolve to cause a different collection of symptoms.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Large US study confirms most mRNA COVID-19 vaccine side effects are mild and temporary

A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A pan-sarbecovirus vaccine induces highly potent and durable neutralizing antibody responses in non-human primates against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant

All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. All prices are NET prices. Additional access options:. References. WHO. https://www.who.int/news/item/26-11-2021-classification-of-omicron-(b.1.1.529)-sars-cov-2-variant-of-concern (2021). CarreÃ±o, J. M. et al. Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/d41586-021-03846-z (2022)....
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Bispecific antiviral neutralizing antibodies are twice as nice

Increasingly, human monoclonal antibodies have been deployed against COVID-19, but combinations are typically needed for recognition of diverse viral variants. Bispecific antibodies could make the task of manufacturing and delivering combinations more efficient. Antibodies (initially in the form of horse immune serum) have been used for the prevention or treatment...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Immune escape by SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and structural basis of its effective neutralization by a broad neutralizing human antibody VacW-209

Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and its variants is still a pandemic raging across the world (Supplementary information, Fig.Â S1a, b). A new variant, Omicron, was first detected in South Africa and got dominant in many regions.1 Omicron has been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), whose spike carried more than 30 mutations (Supplementary information, Fig.Â S1c).1,2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Evolution of the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein in the human host

Recently emerged variants of SARS-CoV-2 contain in their surface spike glycoproteins multiple substitutions associated with increased transmission and resistance to neutralising antibodies. We have examined the structure and receptor binding properties of spike proteins from the B.1.1.7 (Alpha) and B.1.351 (Beta) variants to better understand the evolution of the virus in humans. Spikes of both variants have the same mutation, N501Y, in the receptor-binding domains. This substitution confers tighter ACE2 binding, dependent on the common earlier substitution, D614G. Each variant spike has acquired other key changes in structure that likely impact virus pathogenesis. The spike from the Alpha variant is more stable against disruption upon binding ACE2 receptor than all other spikes studied. This feature is linked to the acquisition of a more basic substitution at the S1-S2 furin site (also observed for the variants of concern Delta, Kappa, and Omicron) which allows for near-complete cleavage. In the Beta variant spike, the presence of a new substitution, K417N (also observed in the Omicron variant), in combination with the D614G, stabilises a more open spike trimer, a conformation required for receptor binding. Our observations suggest ways these viruses have evolved to achieve greater transmissibility in humans.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

When are we really dead? New study sheds light

What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy