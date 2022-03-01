Incidence and Durability of SARS-CoV-2 Antibodies in Patients with Cancer and Health Care Workers following the First Wave of the Pandemic
J Oncol. 2022 Feb 19;2022:8798306. doi: 10.1155/2022/8798306. eCollection 2022. BACKGROUND: Patients with cancer and health care workers (HCW) are at higher risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection. There are limited data regarding the rate of symptomatic versus asymptomatic infection and subsequent seropositivity in both populations. METHODS: We performed a prospective study...
The COVID-19 outbreak has been characterized by a succession of devastating tides; swelling emblems of contamination over the globe, typically led by freshly developed microbe varieties, such as Delta and Omicron and again, this is just how contagious transmission should work. The Never-Ending Mutation of SARS-CoV-2 On the other hand,...
The Omicron wave is behind us as the number of new Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continues to decline for several weeks now. According to the New York Times Covid-19 tracker, the country added a total of 6,753 on Sunday, while the 14-day average number of cases is down for 57% reaching 44,386 daily cases.
MONDAY, Feb. 28, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Children and adults within a household can transmit and are susceptible to infection with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), according to a study published online Feb. 23 in Pediatrics. Huong Q. McLean, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the Marshfield Clinic Research Institute in...
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first patients began receiving treatment Monday on McLaren’s new health care campus. The event was marked by a ribbon cutting attended by leaders from McLaren, Michigan State University (MSU), Karmanos Cancer Institute, MSU Health Care, clinicians, support staff, construction workers, and elected officials. Background:...
Comparative analysis of SARS-CoV-2 isolates uncovers important mutations outside the spike gene that help the Alpha variant to operate under the radar of innate immune surveillance. The continuous emergence of SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern (VOCs), from Alpha to Omicron, underscores the extraordinary capability of the virus to adapt to the...
In 2020, Denmark culled millions of mink to quell a source of zoonotic COVID-19 transmission, the passage of the SARS-CoV-2 virus between humans and animals. Last year, zoo animals including lions, tigers, and gorillas got sick with the virus, presumably infected by their keepers. And earlier this year, pet hamsters were implicated in precipitating a new outbreak in Hong Kong.
Host genetic and environmental factors including age, biological sex, diet, geographical location, microbiome composition and metabolites converge to influence innate and adaptive immune responses to vaccines. Failure to understand and account for these factors when investigating severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine efficacy may impair the development of the next generation of vaccines. Most studies aimed at identifying mechanisms of vaccine-mediated immune protection have focused on adaptive immune responses. It is well established, however, that mobilization of the innate immune response is essential to the development of effective cellular and humoral immunity. A comprehensive understanding of the innate immune response and environmental factors that contribute to the development of broad and durable cellular and humoral immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and other vaccines requires a holistic and unbiased approach. Along with optimization of the immunogen and vectors, the development of adjuvants based on our evolving understanding of how the innate immune system shapes vaccine responses will be essential. Defining the innate immune mechanisms underlying the establishment of long-lived plasma cells and memory T cells could lead to a universal vaccine for coronaviruses, a key biomedical priority.
Your blood type may strongly influence your risk of severe COVID-19, new research suggests. After screening more than 3,000 blood proteins, scientists linked six with an increased risk of severe COVID-19 and found eight that could help protect against severe disease. One of the proteins (ABO) linked to severe illness...
Monoclonal antibodies represent important weapons in our arsenal to against the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this potential is severely limited by the time-consuming process of developing effective antibodies and the relative high cost of manufacturing. Herein, we present a rapid and cost-effective lipid nanoparticle (LNP) encapsulated-mRNA platform for in vivo delivery of SARS-CoV-2 neutralization antibodies. Two mRNAs encoding the light and heavy chains of a potent SARS-CoV-2 neutralizing antibody HB27, which is currently being evaluated in clinical trials, were encapsulated into clinical grade LNP formulations (named as mRNA-HB27-LNP). In vivo characterization demonstrated that intravenous administration of mRNA-HB27-LNP in mice resulted in a longer circulating half-life compared with the original HB27 antibody in protein format. More importantly, a single prophylactic administration of mRNA-HB27-LNP provided protection against SARS-CoV-2 challenge in mice at 1, 7 and even 63 days post administration. In a close contact transmission model, prophylactic administration of mRNA-HB27-LNP prevented SARS-CoV-2 infection between hamsters in a dose-dependent manner. Overall, our results demonstrate a superior long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2 conferred by a single administration of this unique mRNA antibody, highlighting the potential of this universal platform for antibody-based disease prevention and therapy against COVID-19 as well as a variety of other infectious diseases.
A review of adverse events following vaccination against COVID-19 with mRNA vaccines in the U.S. confirms that most side effects were mild and decreased substantially after one day. The new study, published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases journal, suggests that for more than 298 million vaccine doses administered between December 2020 and June 2021, 92% (313,499/340,522) of reported adverse events were not serious, and less than 1% of v-safe participants reported seeking any medical care following vaccination.
An ex-Royal Engineer whose brain tumours were missed as a teenager has been told he will die before he reaches 40. Ben Robinson, 27, of Gloucestershire, was just 19 when he collapsed during an army training camp in 2015 and suffered his first seizure. Scans revealed he had pinhead-sized lesions...
Immunosenescence may impact the functionality and breadth of vaccine-elicited humoral immune responses. The ability of sera to neutralize the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein (S) from Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Epsilon variants of concern (VOCs) relative to the ancestral Wuhan-Hu-1 strain was compared in Comirnaty COVID-19-vaccinated elderly nursing home residents, either SARS-CoV-2 naÃ¯ve (n"‰="‰22) or experienced (n"‰="‰8), or SARS-CoV-2 naÃ¯ve younger individuals (n"‰="‰18) and non-vaccinated individuals who recovered from severe COVID-19 (n"‰="‰19). In all groups, except that including SARS-CoV-2-experienced nursing home residents, some participants lacked NtAb against one or more VOCs, mainly the Beta variant (15"“20%). Serum NtAb titers were lowest against the Beta variant followed by Gamma, Delta and Epsilon variants. Overall, fold change reduction in NtAb titers relative to the ancestral strain was greatest for the Beta variant (6.7"“19.4) followed by Gamma (4.8"“16.0), Epsilon (2.9"“13.4), and Delta (3.5"“6.5) variants, although subtle differences were observed for Beta, Epsilon and Delta variants across comparison groups. In summary, older age, frailty, and concurrence of co-morbidities had no major impact on the serum NtAb activity profile against SARS-CoV-2 VOCs.
We report the levels of neutralising antibodies against Wuhan, Delta and Omicron variants in unimmunized infected (group 1), immunised and boosted (group 2) and infected immunised and boosted (group 3) adult individuals. Our observations support the rapid administration of a booster vaccine dose to prevent infection and disease caused by Omicron.
What happens to the brain at the point of death has been a subject of debate for some time. Some people who have had near-death experiences report a phenomenon of their “life flashing before their eyes.”. In 2016, some doctors accidentally recorded a dying man’s brain activity — he...
A baby has become the first person in the world to receive a combined heart and thymus transplant — offering hope to millions of patients. Easton Sinnamon was born with a weak heart and immune system and spent his first seven months in hospital. He needed numerous heart operations...
