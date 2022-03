Real estate crowdfunding platform Groundfloor raised a $118M, Series B funding round, its second round of funding since it was founded in 2013. Israeli real estate company Medipower provided $5.8M in equity, while $7.2M was provided by over 3,600 individuals through separate startup investment platform SeedInvest, TechCrunch reported. Going forward, Medipower announced it would invest $100M in the first year and $220M in year two. Medipower Chairman Yair Goldfinger will join the Groundfloor board, the company stated in a release. Groundfloor, which is based in Atlanta, had previously raised $5M in its Series A round.

REAL ESTATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO