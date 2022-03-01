ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska board forecasts another surge in state tax revenue

 6 days ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers are expected to have nearly $500 million in extra tax revenue for spending or tax-cut measures this year plus...

OPINION: The time is right for Nebraska prison reform

For the better part of my legislative career, I have focused on the justice system, including chairing the Judiciary Committee and working to reform juvenile justice. Lately I have been reflecting on the opportunity this session to address prison reform, a critical element to our state’s success. Constructing a...
NEBRASKA STATE
Gas tops $4 per gallon average, 1st time since 2008

NEW YORK (AP) — The average price of regular gasoline across the U.S. has risen above $4 per gallon for the first time since 2008. The AAA motor club said the price of regular gas went up by almost 41 cents during the past week. That comes in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and represents the second-largest jump in average national prices in a week.
TRAFFIC
IRS extends one filing deadline for some farmers due to software error

WASHINGTON — The IRS is aware of a third-party software issue affecting qualifying farmers and fishermen attempting to electronically file Forms 7203. Qualifying farmers and fishermen are those who are not subject to an addition to tax for failing to pay the required estimated tax installment payment by January 15, 2022, if they file their returns and pay the full amount of tax reported on the return as payable by March 1, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
Ricketts doubles down on Perkins County canal project

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s top water official doubled down Wednesday on the need to build a $500 million canal on the South Platte River, saying that delaying the work would hurt Nebraska. “Delay only benefits Colorado,” the governor said at a morning news conference....
NEBRASKA STATE
Ukraine war, inflation hurt business outlook in 9 states

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new monthly survey suggests that worries about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, soaring inflation and rising interest rates combined to undermine the confidence of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states. Creighton University economist Ernie Goss said businesses also fear the war may worsen...
BUSINESS
Leadership Nebraska honors 28 graduates including Panhandle residents

LINCOLN – Twenty-eight Nebraska leaders were recognized with certificates and commemorative awards for completing Class XIII of Leadership Nebraska at a commencement ceremony held Thursday, March 3. Graduates are current and emerging leaders from communities throughout Nebraska. The program enhances their leadership skills and deepens their knowledge of the...
LINCOLN, NE
Five races to watch from candidate filing deadline in Nebraska

Familiar names and few surprises marked the last day of filing to run for public office in Nebraska’s May 10 primary election. State Board of Education, District 5: Helen Raikes of Ashland, a retired professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the widow of former State Sen. Ron Raikes, announced Tuesday that she is challenging incumbent Kirk Penner of Aurora for the seat.
NEBRASKA STATE
IRS: Updates to rules on COVID relief payments, paid leave

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently asked questions (FAQs) on Tax Credits for Paid Leave Under the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 for Leave After March 31, 2021. These FAQs (FS-2022-15 PDF) revisions add Questions 98a and 116a. These FAQs are being issued to...
INCOME TAX
IRS Taxpayer Experience Office established to improve service

WASHINGTON — As part of a longer-term effort to improve taxpayer service, the IRS has officially established the first-ever Taxpayer Experience Office and will soon begin taking additional steps to expand the effort. "As the IRS continues taking immediate steps this filing season including adding more employees to address...
U.S. POLITICS
North Dakota's top oil driller invests in CO2 pipeline

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota’s biggest oil driller says it will commit $250 million to help fund a proposed pipeline that would gather carbon dioxide produced by ethanol plants across the Midwest and pump it underground for storage. Billionaire oil tycoon Harold Hamm’s Continental Resources was scheduled...
BISMARCK, ND
IRS FAQs explain 2021 Earned Income Tax Credit

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today issued frequently asked questions (FAQs) for the 2021 Earned Income Tax Credit to educate eligible taxpayers on how to properly claim the credit when they prepare and file their 2021 tax return. The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) helps low- to moderate-income...
INCOME TAX
AG Peterson joins nationwide investigation into TikTok

Lincoln, Neb. – Today, Attorney General Peterson co-led a nationwide investigation into TikTok for providing and promoting its social media platform to children and young adults while use is associated with physical and mental health harms. Attorneys General nationwide are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.
LINCOLN, NE
