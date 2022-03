If you’ve been paying attention to the news lately — and frankly, even if you haven’t — you’ve probably heard stories about books being challenged and outright banned across the country. Unfortunately, this is nothing new. Censoring reading materials dates back to at least the 17th century in America (hello, Puritans), and seems to have become something of a leisure activity for certain school systems and organizations. In response, the American Library Association has celebrated our freedom to read with an annual “Banned Books Week” since the early 1980s during which they shine a spotlight on these books. Banned Book Week isn’t until September, but given the recent uptick in contested materials it seems like the perfect time to highlight some of these titles!

WESTERLY, RI ・ 12 DAYS AGO