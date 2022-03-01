ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
228 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

By Kaitlin Howell
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 228 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,168 with 12,100 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
as of February 24 		Total LTC Facility Deaths
as of February 24
Adams 7104 141 103 22
Alcorn 9863 148 132 20
Amite 3206 67 58 10
Attala 5227 111 205 38
Benton 2259 49 47 10
Bolivar 9210 176 275 34
Calhoun 4632 69 44 7
Carroll 2548 50 53 12
Chickasaw 5567 95 63 15
Choctaw 2197 33 13 0
Claiborne 2135 46 45 9
Clarke 4202 104 131 32
Clay 4932 96 42 5
Coahoma 6427 120 138 14
Copiah 7091 112 109 15
Covington 7049 108 187 41
De Soto 49837 539 130 27
Forrest 21884 305 369 66
Franklin 1920 37 47 5
George 7111 86 94 9
Greene 3175 56 81 7
Grenada 5488 126 155 32
Hancock 12131 148 146 23
Harrison 53183 646 744 87
Hinds 51897 764 879 140
Holmes 4429 104 133 21
Humphreys 2007 44 36 10
Issaquena 261 9 0 0
Itawamba 7350 142 134 24
Jackson 36723 441 418 46
Jasper 4792 73 46 2
Jefferson 1470 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2839 50 15 1
Jones 21094 287 349 47
Kemper 2161 47 50 10
Lafayette 15098 176 202 57
Lamar 17301 160 71 12
Lauderdale 18696 358 499 108
Lawrence 3561 54 28 2
Leake 6356 114 103 17
Lee 26498 292 225 43
Leflore 7285 166 270 60
Lincoln 8245 155 214 45
Lowndes 17448 232 305 69
Madison 23869 319 420 72
Marion 6932 134 172 25
Marshall 9868 172 69 17
Monroe 10927 214 192 55
Montgomery 2941 74 94 15
Neshoba 10500 234 232 61
Newton 5960 96 89 16
Noxubee 2713 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 11046 158 272 40
Panola 10359 165 103 15
Pearl River 14964 266 269 42
Perry 3031 63 43 9
Pike 9432 182 178 44
Pontotoc 10240 137 90 13
Prentiss 8139 103 102 15
Quitman 1559 31 0 0
Rankin 36319 474 511 69
Scott 6477 117 120 19
Sharkey 950 25 48 8
Simpson 6932 141 186 20
Smith 4078 66 80 8
Stone 5380 70 112 14
Sunflower 5731 120 138 21
Tallahatchie 3175 60 50 7
Tate 7251 139 80 19
Tippah 7182 106 119 14
Tishomingo 6092 122 104 28
Tunica 2506 45 20 4
Union 9438 116 133 23
Walthall 3570 78 71 16
Warren 10175 199 177 38
Washington 10217 194 231 42
Wayne 5935 84 94 13
Webster 3371 68 66 14
Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6
Winston 5185 103 136 39
Yalobusha 4050 56 84 22
Yazoo 7995 103 152 20
Total 790,168 12,100 12,533 2,170

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

IN THIS ARTICLE
