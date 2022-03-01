228 new coronavirus cases, 61 additional deaths in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 228 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 61 additional deaths. The new cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 28.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 790,168 with 12,100 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

as of February 24 Total LTC Facility Deaths

as of February 24 Adams 7104 141 103 22 Alcorn 9863 148 132 20 Amite 3206 67 58 10 Attala 5227 111 205 38 Benton 2259 49 47 10 Bolivar 9210 176 275 34 Calhoun 4632 69 44 7 Carroll 2548 50 53 12 Chickasaw 5567 95 63 15 Choctaw 2197 33 13 0 Claiborne 2135 46 45 9 Clarke 4202 104 131 32 Clay 4932 96 42 5 Coahoma 6427 120 138 14 Copiah 7091 112 109 15 Covington 7049 108 187 41 De Soto 49837 539 130 27 Forrest 21884 305 369 66 Franklin 1920 37 47 5 George 7111 86 94 9 Greene 3175 56 81 7 Grenada 5488 126 155 32 Hancock 12131 148 146 23 Harrison 53183 646 744 87 Hinds 51897 764 879 140 Holmes 4429 104 133 21 Humphreys 2007 44 36 10 Issaquena 261 9 0 0 Itawamba 7350 142 134 24 Jackson 36723 441 418 46 Jasper 4792 73 46 2 Jefferson 1470 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2839 50 15 1 Jones 21094 287 349 47 Kemper 2161 47 50 10 Lafayette 15098 176 202 57 Lamar 17301 160 71 12 Lauderdale 18696 358 499 108 Lawrence 3561 54 28 2 Leake 6356 114 103 17 Lee 26498 292 225 43 Leflore 7285 166 270 60 Lincoln 8245 155 214 45 Lowndes 17448 232 305 69 Madison 23869 319 420 72 Marion 6932 134 172 25 Marshall 9868 172 69 17 Monroe 10927 214 192 55 Montgomery 2941 74 94 15 Neshoba 10500 234 232 61 Newton 5960 96 89 16 Noxubee 2713 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 11046 158 272 40 Panola 10359 165 103 15 Pearl River 14964 266 269 42 Perry 3031 63 43 9 Pike 9432 182 178 44 Pontotoc 10240 137 90 13 Prentiss 8139 103 102 15 Quitman 1559 31 0 0 Rankin 36319 474 511 69 Scott 6477 117 120 19 Sharkey 950 25 48 8 Simpson 6932 141 186 20 Smith 4078 66 80 8 Stone 5380 70 112 14 Sunflower 5731 120 138 21 Tallahatchie 3175 60 50 7 Tate 7251 139 80 19 Tippah 7182 106 119 14 Tishomingo 6092 122 104 28 Tunica 2506 45 20 4 Union 9438 116 133 23 Walthall 3570 78 71 16 Warren 10175 199 177 38 Washington 10217 194 231 42 Wayne 5935 84 94 13 Webster 3371 68 66 14 Wilkinson 1790 45 25 6 Winston 5185 103 136 39 Yalobusha 4050 56 84 22 Yazoo 7995 103 152 20 Total 790,168 12,100 12,533 2,170

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

