ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi House panel OKs limits on teaching about race

By The Associated Press
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwScA_0eSWPZS700

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi House committee divided along lines of race and party Monday in advancing a bill that would limit how race can be discussed in classrooms.

The short title of Senate Bill 2113 says it would prohibit “critical race theory.” But the main text of the bill does not mention or define the theory, and many supporters of the bill also have said they cannot define it.

The bill says no school, community college or university could teach that any “sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.”

Mississippi Senate passes bill to ban critical race theory

The proposal passed the House Universities and Colleges Committee on a 14-9 vote Monday, with white Republicans in favor and Black Democrats opposed. When the bill passed the Republican-controlled Senate in January, all of the Black senators withheld their votes and walked out in protest .

The bill moves to the full House for more debate in coming weeks. Republicans also hold a majority there, and Speaker Philip Gunn has said passing such a bill is a priority.

Black Democrats said Monday that the bill could squelch honest discussion of history. Democratic Rep. Cheikh Taylor of Starkville said it is “troublesome” and “egregious.”

“In teaching history, do we sanitize it, or do we teach it as it was?” Taylor said. “Is this bill meant to throw red meat to the far right?”

Republican Rep. Joey Hood of Ackerman, who was explaining the bill to the committee, did not respond to Taylor’s questions.

Mississippi: Teacher pay, initiatives still alive midsession

Moments earlier, Democratic Rep. Lataisha Jackson of Como raised concerns that the bill would make teachers leery of teaching books such as “The Color of Water,” a memoir centered on questions about race.

“We may have to agree to disagree on some of this,” Hood said.

Republicans across the country have been raising money by saying critical race theory is a threat and multiple Republican-led states have banned or limited the teaching of critical race theory or similar concepts through laws or administrative actions.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines how racism has shaped public policy and institutions such as the legal system, and how those have perpetuated the dominance of white people in society.

State Superintendent of Education Carey Wright said critical race theory is not taught in Mississippi schools. The University of Mississippi law school offers an elective class on the theory.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

G. Gilmore ‘Gil’ Martin, ex-prosecutor in Mississippi, dies

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — G. Gilmore “Gil” Martin, a longtime prosecutor for Warren, Sharkey and Issaquena counties in Mississippi, has died. He was 77. Martin, who served as 9th Circuit district attorney for 17 years, died Friday of natural causes at his home, Deputy Warren County Coroner Ron Regan confirmed, The Vicksburg Post reported. “Gil Martin […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association to hold signature drive

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Cannabis Trade Association (MSCTA) will hold a signature drive in Ridgeland on Saturday March 12, 2022 and Sunday, March 13, 2022 to assist residents who would like the city to participate in the Medical Cannabis program. According to Section 30 of the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act, the governing authorities […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

NPS Superintendent wins Thad Cochran award

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez National Historical Park (NPS) Superintendent Kathleen Bond was awarded the Thad Cochran Humanities Achievement Award. The Natchez Democrat reported the award is given to a Mississippian who dedicates their efforts to the field of humanities. The award was established in 2009 in honor of former Mississippi Senator Thad Cochran. According […]
NATCHEZ, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
Jackson, MS
Government
City
Starkville, MS
Local
Mississippi Society
Jackson, MS
Society
WJTV 12

WATCH: VP Kamala Harris speaks at ‘Bloody Sunday’ anniversary in Selma

SELMA, Ala. (WIAT) — Vice President Kamala Harris is set to speak in Selma, Ala. to commemorate the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday.” Bloody Sunday refers to the events of March 7, 1965, when Alabama State Troopers attacked unarmed marchers, including John Lewis, on the Edmund Pettus Bridge. Images of the events galvanized the American public and […]
SELMA, AL
WJTV 12

Neighbors react to end of Jackson mask mandate

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba lifted the city’s mask mandate. However, not everyone is on board with the decision. As the mask mandate is lifted with other COVID-19 restrictions, businesses are able to freely operate in full capacity and during regular hours. Jackson neighbors have mixed opinions about the mayor’s decision. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum to be held in Vicksburg

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Aspiring business owners can learn about a range of resources available to help them succeed at the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, set for April 6-7 in Vicksburg. The event will bring together leading entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners to learn more about the entrepreneurial climate and the future […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

“Women Empowering Women” conference held in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Community service organization Daughters of Deborah hosted its 18th annual “Women Empowering Women” conference at the Jackson Convention Complex on Saturday, March 5. The goal of the conference was to bring women of all ages together to learn from one another and grow. There were several workshops for different age groups. […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Gunn
WJTV 12

Effective immediately, masks no longer required inside city buildings per Columbus Mayor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Effective immediately, masks are no longer required in city government buildings, per Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson. The update comes days after the CDC announced an update to their mask recommendations. The agency now bases their recommendations on the level of community spread of COVID-19. “They feel confident enough in the numbers, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WJTV 12

BankPlus apologizes, explains balance glitch

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – BankPlus officials explained a Sunday morning glitch after customers reported having a $0 account balance. BankPlus officials said balances were shown incorrectly while performing a system upgrade. The company apologized for the incident in a statement. While there were never any actual issues in our core system with funds in customer […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Mississippi#Racism#Mississippi House#Ap#Mississippi Senate#Colleges Committee#Republicans#Black Democrats#Democratic#Ackerman#Como
WJTV 12

Yazoo City school receives book donation

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Webster Elementary School in Yazoo City received a donation of 100 books for students. The Yazoo Herald reported the Young, Black and Lit organization donated the children’s books to the school’s pre-kindergarten through third grade students. According to the newspaper, the organization’s goal is to give children access to books […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

How many digital MDOT signs have you spotted?

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has a clever way to remind Mississippians to drive safely. Many of MDOT’s digital signs include puns or play-on words to get the message across. How many of these MDOT digital signs have you spotted?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson City Council votes against outbursts in special meeting

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Tensions were high at Friday’s special meeting. Ward 6 Councilman Aaron Banks said the mayor’s accusations against council members were unprovoked– sparking outrage from Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba’s sister. The council voted on an order disapproving of outbursts from members of the mayor’s staff and accusations made by the mayor about […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi River hits mark barring most nearby construction

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Mississippi River hit a mark on Friday that bars most construction work near levees and triggers frequent inspections of those levees. The river edged two-hundredths of an inch (half a millimeter) above the trigger — a depth of 11 feet (3.3 meters) at the gauge near the Corps’ New Orleans […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

William Carey’s Mississippi Teacher Residency applications now open

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – William Carey University is inviting aspiring classroom teachers to apply for its Mississippi Teacher Residency (MTR) program. “We’re pleased to be one of the universities chosen to receive a Mississippi Teacher Residency grant. It’s a strong, new addition to William Carey’s teacher shortage initiatives because it gives students actual classroom experience […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Invasion of Ukraine affecting daily lives of Americans

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Russian invasion of Ukraine has affected everything from gas prices to grocery prices. Mississippians said they’ve bee feeling the pinch in their pockets for a few weeks. “I can’t afford gas to go back and forth, so I walk and ride a bicycle,” said Chris Odom, who lives in Jackson. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Frontage road to be built in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The Ridgeland Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved a project to built a frontage road alongside Interstate 220. The Northside Sun reported the road will be named Highland Commerce Drive and will run from Lake Harbour Drive to the south side end of Highland Colony Parkway. The purpose of the road […]
RIDGELAND, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy