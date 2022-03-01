ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Investing in Pompano Beach Becomes a Sure Bet!

 3 days ago

At the recent groundbreaking ceremony for the new Harrah’s Pompano Beach, there were big smiles as the shovels hit the dirt launching the creation of a dynamic new destination. Officials from The City of Pompano Beach participated in the event with executives from the Cordish Companies and Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is rebranding the Isle Casino Pompano as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. This multiphase project will expand and renovate the property, which will become the heart of a stunning new venue featuring casino gaming with best-in-class entertainment, retail, dining, hotel, residential, office, logistics and numerous lifestyle amenities.

“I am proud to call the Isle Casino our partner as we continue to position the City of Pompano Beach as a preferred destination in the southeast Florida region,” said the City of Pompano Beach Mayor, Rex Hardin.

The property located just off Powerline Road in Pompano Beach, will add approximately 15,000-square-feet for a casino expansion, including a parking garage and an additional 12,500-square-feet of outdoor gaming. The construction is the first phase in a multi-phase development partnership with The Cordish Companies of 223 acres, the largest post-COVID development in South Florida.

#Casino Hotel#Casino Gaming#The Isle Casino#The Cordish Companies
ABOUT

Pompano Beach is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, just north of Fort Lauderdale. The nearby Hillsboro Inlet forms part of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. As of 2019, the city's population is estimated to be 112,118. Located 35 miles north of Miami, it is a principal city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,158,824 people in 2017.

