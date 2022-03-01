Mayla Pompano: Signature Project Breaks Ground

Thanks to initiatives by the Pompano Beach CRA, underutilized parking lots on the East Atlantic Boulevard Corridor will soon be transformed into a stunning new mixed-use project that will activate the City’s retail corridor, enhance walkability and increase connectivity to the beach. The recent groundbreaking ceremony was a festive celebration attended by City officials, along with executives from Grover Corlew.

The project known as Mayla Pompano will become a 355-unit multi-family luxury property featuring contemporary stylings and numerous amenities including a two-story clubroom, coworking spaces, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, pool with cabanas, dog spa and so much more. In addition, the project will also include 53 units of workforce housing.

“We are extremely excited about Mayla Pompano,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. “The CRA created a public-private partnership to attract a signature project like this. The spin-off impact will provide a tremendous economic boost to the City and will generate new developments and increased demand for commercial space.”

Mayla Pompano is part of the planned redevelopment of Pompano Beach, with the goal of attracting businesses, retail centers and entertainment venues to move in along the East Atlantic Boulevard corridor. Mayla Pompano will create an estimated 600 jobs and will also increase demand for surrounding businesses which will have a lasting economic impact on the city.