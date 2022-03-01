ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pompano Beach, FL

Mayla Pompano: Signature Project Breaks Ground

Pompano Beach, Florida
Pompano Beach, Florida
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2shLgs_0eSWNfRV00

Thanks to initiatives by the Pompano Beach CRA, underutilized parking lots on the East Atlantic Boulevard Corridor will soon be transformed into a stunning new mixed-use project that will activate the City’s retail corridor, enhance walkability and increase connectivity to the beach. The recent groundbreaking ceremony was a festive celebration attended by City officials, along with executives from Grover Corlew.

The project known as Mayla Pompano will become a 355-unit multi-family luxury property featuring contemporary stylings and numerous amenities including a two-story clubroom, coworking spaces, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, pool with cabanas, dog spa and so much more. In addition, the project will also include 53 units of workforce housing.

“We are extremely excited about Mayla Pompano,” said Nguyen Tran, CRA Director. “The CRA created a public-private partnership to attract a signature project like this. The spin-off impact will provide a tremendous economic boost to the City and will generate new developments and increased demand for commercial space.”

Mayla Pompano is part of the planned redevelopment of Pompano Beach, with the goal of attracting businesses, retail centers and entertainment venues to move in along the East Atlantic Boulevard corridor. Mayla Pompano will create an estimated 600 jobs and will also increase demand for surrounding businesses which will have a lasting economic impact on the city.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

High court reimposes Boston Marathon bomber’s death sentence

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has reinstated the death sentence for Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. The justices, by a 6-3 vote Friday, agreed with the Biden administration’s arguments that a federal appeals court was wrong to throw out the sentence of death a jury imposed on Tsarnaev for his role in the bombing that killed three people near the finish line of the marathon in 2013.
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

Photos: Inside the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Developments in the Russian invasion of Ukraine seem to evolve by the hour. After months of failed diplomacy, weapons build-ups and saber-rattling by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russia launched an attack on its western neighbor on February 24. Since then, much of the world has watched — and lent support in the form of condemnations, ammunition and sanctions — as Ukrainians have resisted with everything they have.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pompano Beach, FL
Government
City
Pompano Beach, FL
Local
Florida Government
CBS News

Russia blocks Facebook and Twitter access

Amid a crackdown on demonstrators and independent media outlets, the Kremlin blocked access to Facebook and Twitter on Friday. Russian telecommunications regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the decision to block Facebook was made in response to the platform's alleged "discrimination" against Russian media, citing 26 cases since October 2020. Nick Clegg, president...
INTERNET
Reuters

U.S. Archives turns over Trump White House visitor logs to Jan. 6 committee

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. National Archives and Records Administration has delivered White House visitor logs from former President Donald Trump's administration to the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol, the committee said on Friday. NARA also turned over records from former Vice...
POTUS
The Hill

Debate over Ukraine no-fly zone heats up

A growing number of U.S. lawmakers and officials in Ukraine are pleading for the Biden administration and its allies to establish a no-fly zone over Ukrainian airspace to help ward off Russian attacks. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Ukrainian officials have said that a no-fly zone is a key...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Workforce Housing#Spa#Uban Construction#The Pompano Beach Cra
CBS News

Two staff members injured in Kansas school shooting, police say

Two school staff members were wounded Friday in a shooting at Kansas' Olathe East High School, police said. No students were injured in the shooting, and a suspect is now in custody, according to local authorities. The victims, who are in stable condition, were identified by police as an administrator...
OLATHE, KS
Pompano Beach, Florida

Pompano Beach, Florida

5
Followers
3
Post
39
Views
ABOUT

Pompano Beach is a city in Broward County, Florida, United States, along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean, just north of Fort Lauderdale. The nearby Hillsboro Inlet forms part of the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. As of 2019, the city's population is estimated to be 112,118. Located 35 miles north of Miami, it is a principal city in the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach metropolitan area, which was home to an estimated 6,158,824 people in 2017.

Comments / 0

Community Policy