Vantrue M2 Review

Apple is set to make its first product launch of 2022 soon and its Mac offerings are at the top of the conversation. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning for a “slew of upgrades this year.” Since 2020, the major tech company has been shifting away from Intel’s chips in favor of its own M1 versions. The M1 chips were see in the 2020 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook Air. The M1 chips continued into 2021 product offerings in the iMac and later on the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. 2022 will see the company transition to Apple Silicon and put the upgrades into high gears with various new Mac models created based on a new M2 chip, last year’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and a super-powered version of the M1 Max.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 DAYS AGO