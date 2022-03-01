ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Vantrue M2 Review

By Wanni Arachchige Udara Madusanka Perera
yourchoiceway.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's a little rough around the edges, but the Vantrue M2 is one of the most interesting dash cam systems you can find in 2022. The Vantrue M2 could use a bit of TLC on the software side, but the hardware is near faultless and the ability to use the rear...

www.yourchoiceway.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Apple Set to Debut M2 Chip in New MacBook and iMac Models

Apple is reportedly preparing to update its very first in-house M1 chip with an M2 version, which will debut in its upcoming MacBook and iMac models. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman predicts that the tech giant will introduce a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac and a redesigned MacBook Air. The company has yet to reveal any information about the M2 chip, but according to Gurman, it will come with a faster CPU. In 2023, Apple might debut Pro and Max iterations of the M2 chip and potentially announce an M3 version.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

Apple will reportedly debut an M2 chip with four new Macs this year

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release several new Macs with an M2 chip later this year, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman’s Power On newsletter. Gurman expects the company to debut a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all outfitted with the rumored M2 chip.
COMPUTERS
hypebeast.com

Apple Rumored to Release a New Line of MacBooks and iMacs With M2 Chip

Apple is set to make its first product launch of 2022 soon and its Mac offerings are at the top of the conversation. According to Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, Apple is planning for a “slew of upgrades this year.” Since 2020, the major tech company has been shifting away from Intel’s chips in favor of its own M1 versions. The M1 chips were see in the 2020 MacBook Pro, Mac Mini and MacBook Air. The M1 chips continued into 2021 product offerings in the iMac and later on the M1 Pro and M1 Max MacBook Pros. 2022 will see the company transition to Apple Silicon and put the upgrades into high gears with various new Mac models created based on a new M2 chip, last year’s M1 Pro and M1 Max chips and a super-powered version of the M1 Max.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rear Camera#Front Facing Camera#Smartphone App#View Camera#Vehicles#Vantrue M2 Review#The Vantrue M2#Tlc#Design Installation#Vauxhall
BGR.com

M2 MacBook lineup for 2022 leaked: Here’s what you need to know

Various sources have claimed in the past few weeks that Apple will soon unveil the first MacBook Pro to feature the M2 System-on-Chip (SoC). The 2022 M2 MacBook Pro will launch alongside other new devices this spring, including the iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5. But despite getting the latest Apple processor for Macs, the new MacBook Pro will not outperform the 2021 models that launched with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips inside. It will not even feature the new “notch” design that Apple introduced last fall for the MacBook Pro series.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Apple M2 Chip To Make New MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac And Mac Mini Faster Than Predecessors? M2 Pro, M2 Max And M3 Chips Predicted To Be Announced In 2023

Here is everything we know so far about the Apple M2 chip. The anticipation for the upcoming new Apple computers is getting higher each passing year. Now, there have been reports claiming that the Cupertino-based company is gearing up to release new Macs that feature that brand-new M2 chip later this year.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

New Macs with M2 chips may be coming this year

With Apple’s Mac business flourishing in the wake of its introduction of the M1 silicon chip, the rumour mill is working overtime trying to figure out what we might see in 2022. While everything is unconfirmed at this stage, the current rumours are that we can expect to see...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Amazon
Digital Trends

The biggest PC news in February 2022: Apple M2, Steam Deck

The first few months of the year are generally slow for PC news, but not in February 2022. We saw an Nvidia hack that we’re still discovering the scope of, a blatant cash grab from Best Buy to capitalize on the GPU shortage, and the mixed reception of Valve’s Steam Deck.
COMPUTERS
CarBuzz.com

BMW M2 Transformed Into 550-HP BMW M4 Killer

The German tuning industry is massive, and with more and more turbocharged performance vehicles leaving the production lines of manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz and BMW, aftermarket performance shops are seeing dollar signs. Just take Manhart, the German tuning house renowned for making fast German sports cars, stupid fast. We've covered numerous Manhart builds, some good, and some pretty bad, but if there's one thing this company knows how to do, its make big power out of BMW's famed inline-six engines. Last year we covered its BMW M2 tuning package, and this year the company is back with a new kit that delivers even more thrills and questionable styling choices. Say hello to the MH2 550.
CARS
Digital Trends

MacBook Pro 2022: M2 chip, familiar design, and more

The MacBook Pro 13 was one of the first devices to be outfitted with an Apple Silicon chip, originally in 2020. Now it’s due an upgrade, and rumors indicate this update could come sooner rather than later. Contents. But what can we expect from this new entry-level MacBook Pro?...
COMPUTERS
pocketnow.com

Report: Samsung deliberately slowing down thousands of apps on Galaxy devices

We've seen smartphone manufacturers deliberately slow down the performance of their old smartphones in order to preserve battery life and, often, to urge the customer to upgrade. Apple, OnePlus, and several other brands have been caught doing this. Now, according to a new report, Samsung is also deliberately slowing down the performance of over 10,000 apps on Galaxy smartphones.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

5 things you need to update now because of the Ukrainian war

Anyone who thinks they’ll be unaffected by the Russia-Ukraine war is dead wrong. During World War II, conflicts were confined to physical battlefields. Thanks to the internet, cyberwar is a new threat that impacts every corner of the globe. While attackers will likely focus on large companies, agencies and...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy