ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Buffalo Bills need bodies at 3-tech defensive tackle this offseason

By Matt Warren
Buffalo Rumblings
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere are several positions on the Buffalo Bills’ roster where they can promote from within if they lose a player to free agency. The 3-tech defensive tackle position is not one of them. Last offseason, the team negotiated a contract restructure with Vernon Butler that made him a...

www.buffalorumblings.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Aaron Rodgers, Carson Wentz, Dak Prescott, Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, Jimmy Garoppolo updates from Scouting Combine

Here’s a roundup of the latest quarterback news as the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.:. Washington Post’s Mark Maske: “Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: ‘We’re day to day in terms of handling that. So once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we’ll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans.’”
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts Where Aaron Rodgers Will Play Next Season

Until the Packers officially receive a decision from Aaron Rodgers, the NFL world will discuss the MVP’s future in the league. On Wednesday, ESPN’s Field Yates predicted who’ll be the starting quarterback for each team next season. Though it might not be a flashy pick, Yates believes Rodgers will remain on the Packers.
NFL
FanSided

Bruce Arians takes shot at Patriots over Rob Gronkowski trade

The New England Patriots have done extremely well to move beyond the historically successful Tom Brady era and into a new one that seems poised to enjoy sustained success with Mac Jones presiding over the offense. Before the Patriots landed the Alabama star in last year’s draft, though, it was...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#3 Tech
The Spun

Cardinals Give WR Permission To Seek Trade: Fans React

The Arizona Cardinals could be open to a trade involving a former second-round pick this offseason. NFL insider Josina Anderson spoke to Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella’s agent this Wednesday. His agent, Bradley Blank, said the Cardinals have given them permission to seek a trade. “I just spoke to...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Steelers Considering Three Free Agent Quarterbacks: Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly targeting three free-agent quarterbacks to fill the vacancy left after Ben Roethlisberger's retirement. Pro Football Network's Tony Pauline reports the Steelers are considering Mitch Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater, and Jameis Winston as potential free agency options this offseason. All three quarterbacks are former first-round selections with...
NFL
MySanAntonio

What Texans' general manager Nick Caserio said about Deshaun Watson at NFL Combine

As the NFL Combine begins in Indianapolis, various general managers around the league faced the media Tuesday. While a lot of team personnel was asked about what their team might be looking for in the upcoming draft, it's not a Nick Caserio press conference without a Deshaun Watson question. Watson's...
NFL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Cut Veteran Running Back

The New York Giants have reportedly cut veteran running back Devontae Booker. This decision creates $2.12 million in cap space and triggers a $1 million dead-money charge, per NFL insider Matt Lombardo. Through his first year with the Giants in 2021, the sixth-year RB logged 593 yards and two touchdowns....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Former Ohio State Football Star Reportedly Dead At 40

A former Ohio State football standout and NFL player has reportedly passed away at the age of 40. According to multiple reports out of Ohio, former Buckeyes standout lineman Shane Olivea has died at the age of 40. Former Buckeyes star Bobby Carpenter reports that Olivea passed on Wednesday night.
NFL
The Spun

Texans Explain Where Things Stand With Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans didn’t say much on the situation surrounding Deshaun Watson. General manager Nick Caserio spoke to the media at a press conference on Tuesday and confirmed that the team is handling it on a day-to-day basis. “We’re day-to-day in terms of handling that,” Caserio said. “Once the...
NFL
On3.com

Texans general manager gives update on Deshaun Watson situation

With more news and rumors swirling around the Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, their general manager is now releasing an update on the situation. Houston’s general manager Nick Caserio released the following statement on Watson’s status with the Texans. “I would say that situation, we’ve talked about this...
NFL
96.1 The Breeze

Sounds Like a New Buffalo Bills Stadium Agreement Is Close

It's been one of the most popular topics in Buffalo since June of 2021: the potential new stadium for the Buffalo Bills. Back in August, the AP first reported that the Bills proposed a $1.4 billion, open-air stadium which would be located adjacent from Highmark Stadium's current location in Orchard Park.
NFL
ClutchPoints

3 veteran quarterbacks the Washington Commanders must target in 2022 NFL free agency

The Washington Commanders have made it clear that they are seeking an upgrade at the quarterback position. In an offseason with names such as Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rumored to be potentially on the move, Washington picked a good offseason to need a new passer under center. However, it’s becoming increasingly likely that neither Rodgers nor Wilson will be on the move- and Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson’s legal issues are hanging over his trade status like a dark cloud. If the Commanders can’t land any of those stars via trade, then their only other options are to draft a quarterback in a year that isn’t so heralded for quarterbacks. Or the Commanders can look to sign a signal-caller via free agency. If Washington is forced to go that route, here are three free agent veteran quarterbacks that the Commanders must sign during the 2022 NFL free agency period.
NFL
ClutchPoints

RUMORS: Rob Gronkowski a Bills target after Tom Brady’s retirement

With the NFL offseason in full swing, the rumor mill has begun churning for each franchise. In the latest scoop of rumors, the Buffalo Bills are aiming to make a splash signing in free agency. Rob Gronkowski is set to hit the free-agent market after Tom Brady retired from the league. Buffalo could have the superstar tight end on their radar.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

2022 Oklahoma Spring Preview: Defensive Tackles

The Brent Venables era in Norman should usher in a new focus on the defensive front. Venables’ track record at Clemson speaks for itself, as the Tigers were often at the top of college football in sacks and quarterback pressures. And all of that starts in the trenches at...
NORMAN, OK
TexansDaily

Texans' Nick Caserio Updates Deshaun Watson Trade Saga: 'Day to Day'

The Houston Texans aren't yet ready to trade Deshaun Watson. But at least they are now talking about him. Privately, and now publicly. Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed the troubled star quarterback Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, saying the organization is assessing the situation "day to day."
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy