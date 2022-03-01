Buffalo Bills need bodies at 3-tech defensive tackle this offseason

The Washington Commanders have made it clear that they are seeking an upgrade at the quarterback position. In an offseason with names such as Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers and Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson rumored to be potentially on the move, Washington picked a good offseason to need a new passer under center. However, it’s becoming increasingly likely that neither Rodgers nor Wilson will be on the move- and Houston Texans star Deshaun Watson’s legal issues are hanging over his trade status like a dark cloud. If the Commanders can’t land any of those stars via trade, then their only other options are to draft a quarterback in a year that isn’t so heralded for quarterbacks. Or the Commanders can look to sign a signal-caller via free agency. If Washington is forced to go that route, here are three free agent veteran quarterbacks that the Commanders must sign during the 2022 NFL free agency period.

NFL ・ 14 HOURS AGO