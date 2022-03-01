MPs to get £2,200 pay rise next month

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rejected a claim that the head of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) resigned in relation to a new economic strategy.Chief executive Eilidh Mactaggart announced she was stepping down from the SNIB last Friday – something Ms Sturgeon said ministers had been notified of earlier in February.But Conservative leader Douglas Ross claimed the timing was “suspicious”, with the National Strategy for Economy Transformation being announced on Tuesday.Ms Sturgeon refused to address the reasons for Ms Mactaggart’s resignation, which comes 18 months after her appointment, citing her right to privacy.“Everyone across the chamber will understand that...

ECONOMY ・ 21 HOURS AGO