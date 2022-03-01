ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MPs to get £2,200 pay rise next month

Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMPs will get a £2,212 pay rise on 1 April, seeing an MP's basic salary go up to £84,144 a year. The 2.7% rise will come in the same week that millions of workers see their wages hit by a National Insurance increase. Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

BBC

Net zero: Tory faction tests Johnson support for climate target

Can Prime Minister Boris Johnson's commitment to climate action survive soaring energy prices and the war in Ukraine? A band of Conservative MPs is pushing for a rethink. As the government of former Prime Minister Theresa May buckled under the strains of Brexit, MPs briefly put their quarrels aside to partake in a unanimous cheer of "aye".
Shropshire Star

Deputy Commons speaker stepping down as Labour MP at next election

Dame Rosie Winterton has held ministerial positions since entering parliament in 1997. Dame Rosie Winterton has said she is stepping down as a Labour MP at the next election. The Deputy Speaker of the House of Commons said it had been an “honour” to have served as MP of Doncaster Central since 1997, adding she was “deeply grateful” to her constituents.
The Independent

MPs awarded £2,200 pay rise as Britain faces cost of living squeeze

The watchdog governing MPs’ pay has decided to increase the salary of the UK’s elected representatives by £2,200 from next month.The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) said basic pay would rise from £81,932 to £84,144 in April – a move likely to spark outrage given the cost of living squeeze faced by millions of families.The annual increase to MPs’ salaries will be 2.7 per cent, the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees, following a two-year freeze in the wake of the Covid crisis.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has spoken out about a pay rise for...
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'A sick April Fool's joke': Families are left 'furious' at MPs' £2,200 pay rise due to come in next month on day household energy bills will rocket as cost of living crisis hits home

Families have been left 'infuriated' at MPs 2.7 per cent annual pay rise next month after a watchdog declared that they have been working harder during the pandemic. The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority said politicians' salaries will go up from £81,932 to £84,144 and MPs will receive £2,212 more for the year from 1 April 2022.
BBC

Secrecy row over why Scottish investment bank boss quit

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "shutting down scrutiny" after refusing to tell MSPs why the boss of Scotland's national investment bank quit. Eilidh Mactaggart abruptly left her post at the government-funded bank last week, but did not give further details. Ministers have repeatedly refused to answer questions on the...
The Independent

Sturgeon rejects accusation of ‘suspicious timing’ over bank boss resignation

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has rejected a claim that the head of the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) resigned in relation to a new economic strategy.Chief executive Eilidh Mactaggart announced she was stepping down from the SNIB last Friday – something Ms Sturgeon said ministers had been notified of earlier in February.But Conservative leader Douglas Ross claimed the timing was “suspicious”, with the National Strategy for Economy Transformation being announced on Tuesday.Ms Sturgeon refused to address the reasons for Ms Mactaggart’s resignation, which comes 18 months after her appointment, citing her right to privacy.“Everyone across the chamber will understand that...
BBC

My forgotten bank account paid out 60 years later

When six-year-old Carol Allison spent a year in Edinburgh with her granny, she was taken every week to the bank to deposit a shilling into her account. More than 60 years later, she found the forgotten bank book while tidying her house in the city's Stockbridge area. She took it...
BBC

Covid: All rules in Wales could be axed on 28 March

Wales' last few remaining Covid restrictions could be scrapped on the 28 March, it has been announced. It is the first time ministers have given a date for when laws requiring people to self-isolate and wear masks may end. It has also been confirmed that Wales will gradually end free...
BBC

Taxpayer left to pay billions due to Covid fraud, say MPs

Mistakes, waste and fraud that led to billions of pounds of Covid loan support being lost were "unacceptable", the head of a group of MPs has said. Meg Hillier, chair of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), said taxpayers will be exposed to financial risks for decades. Previous official figures estimated...
The Guardian

‘We’re terrified at what we’re seeing’: food banks tell of soaring demand

This time last year, Sarah (not her real name) was a regular donor to the food bank drop-off point outside her local Sainsbury’s. But in March 2021 she had to stop. Despite working full-time and being on universal credit, the mother of two has for the past few months had to rely on food banks. “I have gone from being an average working-class citizen to somebody who’s in poverty,” said the 44-year-old Londoner.
BBC

Whipped: Why MPs are getting out of line

Before Netflix's Frank Underwood there was Francis Urquhart - the menacing, fictional Tory chief whip from the original BBC House of Cards series. In the TV adaptation of Michael Dobbs's novel, Urquhart snarls that his job is to "put a bit of stick about - make 'em jump". Corralling MPs...
Reuters

Britain revokes mandatory COVID shots for health workers

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Britain on Tuesday confirmed that a requirement for health workers to have a COVID-19 vaccination would no longer be introduced in April and care home workers would no longer be required to have the shots from March 15. Health minister Sajid Javid in January said...
The Independent

Votes being counted in Birmingham Erdington by-election

Votes are being counted in the by-election triggered by the death of Labour frontbencher Jack Dromey.Labour held Birmingham Erdington in 2019 with a majority of 3,601 votes and anything but a victory for Sir Keir Starmer’s party would be a blow for his leadership.Paulette Hamilton is contesting the seat for Labour, while her fellow city councillor Robert Alden is vying to become the first Tory MP there since 1936.Great to be getting out the vote for @Bobby_Alden with @SarBritcliffeMP, @JacobYoungMP and @JustinTomlinson in Erdington today 🗳️#erdingtonbyelection | #VoteConservative pic.twitter.com/G7osntSEjB— Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) March 3, 2022Both sides were seeking to manage...
bloomberglaw.com

AstraZeneca Will Ax Its U.S. Workers’ Pension Plan This Year

AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, a U.S. subsidiary of the company manufacturing one of the world’s most prominent Covid-19 vaccines, will terminate its $1.3 billion pension plan later this year, according to company officials. The company, which calls itself AstraZeneca US, late last month sent 7,000 workers and retirees at its...
rigzone.com

Russian LNG Tankers Heading For UK Must Be Stopped, Union Says

The UK government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said. The government must immediately intervene to stop two Russian tankers – containing enough liquid gas to supply the UK for up to 12 days – from docking in Kent at the weekend, one of the UK's largest trade unions said.
The Independent

MPs awarded £2,200 pay rise in recognition of ‘dramatically increased’ workload

The basic salary of MPs is due to increase by more than £2,000 after the independent watchdog decided to upgrade their annual earnings.The Independent Parliamentary Standards Authority (Ipsa) has announced that the annual adjustment to MPs’ basic pay for 2022-23 will be 2.7% – the same as the average increase in pay for public sector employees last year.It will bring the overall salary from £81,932 to £84,144 from April 1 2022 – an increase of £2,212 per year.It is right that MPs are paid fairly for the responsibility and the unseen work they do helping their constituents, which dramatically increased...
BBC

Former education secretary Gavin Williamson to get knighthood

Former defence secretary and education secretary Gavin Williamson is to receive a knighthood. The Conservative MP for South Staffordshire was sacked from the cabinet in last September's reshuffle. Mr Williamson faced opposition calls to quit over his handling of disruption to England's schools and exams during the pandemic. The 45-year-old,...
