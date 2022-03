Aries – When the New Moon moves into Pisces on March 2, you are going to deal with a massive shift in your universe. You will leave certain things (or people) behind and move onto bigger and better opportunities. Then, when the sun moves into Aries on March 20, kicking off Aries season, you are going to feel a surge in motivation. You’ll have the energy to take on projects that you’ve been dreaming about for years. You won’t let anything hold you back because you’ll feel unstoppable. Overall, this month is going to bring you closer than ever to achieving your dreams.

