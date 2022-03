As the Super Bowl LVI commercial for Mexican avocados ran, all trade with Mexico in avocados came to a halt. Super Bowl LVI Sunday just came, and with it came the perennial Avocados From Mexico advertisement. The Avocados From Mexico group focuses on marketing Mexican avocados to the American market, but at the same time, as their most famous ad of the year was running, all cross-border trade in avocados with the United States had been halted. The result may be more expensive guac across the nation.

