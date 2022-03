ST. CLOUD -- The man accused of shooting another man in the neck in LeSauk Township last May has been sentenced after reaching a plea agreement in the case. Thirty-four-year-old Trenell Rogers has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to having a gun after being convicted of a prior violent crime. He gets credit for already having served 283 days in the county jail.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO