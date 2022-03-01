How to Install GNU G++ (C++) Compiler and Toolchain on Ubuntu 20.04

Arturia has been on a bit of a roll over these last few years. The company has always made top notch MIDI controllers and soft synths. But in 2020 it announced the KeyStep Pro and PolyBrute — delivering the MIDI controller than many had been clamoring for and an analog polysynth that has bowled people over. (Maybe one day I'll be lucky enough to get my hands on one.) Then in 2021 it gave the MicroFreak and Pigments, two huge free updates, upgraded its FX Collection with seven new plugins, and launched the SQ80 V virtual synth, which I fell instantly in love with. Now the company is launching Efx Fragments, a granular processor that that brings an experimental edge to its current effects lineup.
