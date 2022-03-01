ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Portion of Tierra Williamsburg Trail to Close March 2

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 3 days ago

Beginning Wednesday, March 2, the Tierra Williamsburg Trail will be closed at Sequoia Drive for a street improvement project. The project is expected to be completed in 10 days. Detour signs will be posted and trail users will be diverted onto the sidewalks to cross Sequoia Drive at South 30th Street.

For more information on trails, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov or contact Bobby Bartja, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, at 402-441-1652 or rbartja@lincoln.ne.gov.

ABOUT

Lincoln is the capital city of the U.S. state of Nebraska and the county seat of Lancaster County. The city covers 96.194 square miles (249.141 km2) with a population of 289,102 in 2019. It is the second-most populous city in Nebraska and the 70th-largest in the United States. The city is the economic and cultural anchor of a substantially larger metropolitan area in the southeastern part of the state called the Lincoln Metropolitan and Lincoln-Beatrice Combined Statistical Areas. The statistical area is home to 356,083 people, making it the 105th-largest combined statistical area in the United States.

