INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- In theory, the Browns should always be on the hunt for players who want to come play for the franchise, the city, and its fans. The Browns have that in an EDGE prospect in this year's draft. Tyreke Smith played his high school football near Cleveland, at Cleveland Heights, and when that happens, then there's a high likelihood that a return up north would be a desire after dominating down south on I-71 at Ohio State.

NFL ・ 1 HOUR AGO