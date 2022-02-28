The Life Design Lab Summer Experience Grants Applications are Now OPEN

Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner will grant up to $3,000 for women to continue their education or training. This is the third year Soroptimist International of Truckee Donner has offered this scholarship. We have learned that youth do not always know what they want to do at 18 when most traditional scholarships are awarded, and that life experience may lead a person to want to change or advance their career opportunities later in life. Regardless of the situation, we want to make sure that women have the finances to make advancements in their training or education. For example, applicants have requested money to get paralegal certification, become an EMT or to transfer to a four-year college after finishing a two year program.

TRUCKEE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO