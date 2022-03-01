ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Sprouts announces new president, COO

By Eric Schroeder
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX — Nicholas Konat has been named president and chief operating officer of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc., effective March 21. Konat most recently was chief merchandising officer at Petco Health and Wellness Company...

AdWeek

Sinclair Names Rob Weisbord COO and President of Broadcast

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has named Rob Weisbord its chief operating officer and president of Broadcast. Weisbord has been the president of Broadcast and chief advertising revenue officer since 2020. In his new role, Weisbord will lead operations for the company and its owned and operated television stations, 21 regional sports network brands, national networks including Tennis Channel and Stadium, multicast networks and all digital and streaming platforms.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

Meditech names new COO

Helen Waters was promoted to COO of Meditech and will resume this role alongside her position as executive vice president. In this role, Ms. Waters will define Meditech's strategic direction, set operational priorities and overall communication strategies, direct customer engagement, product direction, business partnerships, and provide general executive oversight in partnership with Michelle O'Connor, president and CEO of Meditech.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Real Luck Group names new COO

Real Luck Group (OTCQB:LUKEF) has announced the appointment of Benn Timbury as its new chief operating officer. Most recently, Timbury served at Gibraltar-based start-up Lottoland Group and prior to that, he was the founder and CEO of online gaming company LiveLotto. Timbury has been granted 750,000 company's stock options at...
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Sherwin-Williams to Have New President & COO on March 1

CLEVELAND — The Sherwin-Williams Company announced Feb. 17 that its Board of Directors has elected Heidi G. Petz to serve as President and Chief Operating Officer effective March 1. Since 2020, Petz, 47, has served in senior leadership roles in The Americas Group, including the last year as President....
CLEVELAND, WI
Sourcing Journal

Abercrombie CEO Dissects ‘Fundamental Shift’ in Store Strategy

Click here to read the full article. While the rearview mirror shows inventory receipt delays and the Omicron surge hurting Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s fourth quarter results, the company’s focused on 2022 as it begins a new chapter as a net-store opener for the first time since 2008. In a Nutshell: Investors weren’t happy with fourth quarter results that missed Wall Street’s profit and sales estimates, sending shares of Abercrombie down 15.7 percent to $30.24 shortly after the start of trading on Wednesday. “Following inventory receipt delays that impacted the peak holiday selling period, sales trends initially improved as product began to...
BUSINESS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Domino's Pizza CEO announces retirement as Q4 sales weaken

Domino’s Pizza CEO Ritch Allison announced his retirement Tuesday, the same day the company announced weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings. Allison, 55, who has served as CEO since 2018, said he will step down at the end of April but remain in an advisory capacity through mid-July. He will be replaced by Russell Weiner, 53, who is currently Domino’s president and chief operating officer.
ANN ARBOR, MI
TheStreet

Domino's CEO Shockingly Retires, Leaving Company

In a shocking move for food followers and fans, pizza king Domino's said Tuesday that its hugely popular CEO will retire on May 1. A longtime leader at Domino's since 2011, Ritch Allison lead the company's successful Turnaround campaign and had been rumored to be an institutional fixture, much like Bob Iger at Disney or Howard Schultz at Starbucks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AOL Corp

Domino's Pizza CEO to retire, operating officer to take over

(Reuters) -Domino's Pizza Inc said on Tuesday Chief Executive Officer Ritch Allison will retire at the end of April and be succeeded by operating head Russell Weiner, at a time the pizza chain's battling supply chain disruptions. Allison, 55, who has been with company for over a decade, took the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
TheStreet

Costco Stock: The Warehouse Club Makes a Major Change

Few companies have the stability at the top that Costco (COST) - Get Costco Wholesale Corporation Report does. CEO Craig Jelinek has held the position since 2012 and had a long run with the company before he ascended to the top job. CFO Richard Galanti, who leads the company's earnings...
RETAIL
pymnts

96% of Target’s Q4 Sales Fulfilled in-Store, Retailer Invests in Ease and Convenience

Less than a week after unveiling its innovative curbside returns and Starbucks partnership, Target has given investors another dose of news that is sending the stock higher. Not only did the Minnesota-based owner of 1,900 retail locations cap off a “year of record growth” on the back of a pandemic and stimulus-check-aided prior period, but it did so in a manner that is distinctly different than anything the big box chain has done in the past 100 years.
RETAIL
pymnts

DoorDash Buying Contactless Ordering Firm Bbot

DoorDash is set to acquire Bbot, a contactless ordering and payment technology provider, for an undisclosed amount, the food delivery giant said in a press release Tuesday (March 1). “The addition of Bbot’s products and technology to the DoorDash platform offers merchants more solutions for their in-store and online channels,...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Kohl's eyes strong 2022 profits, turns to failsafe brands

March 1 (Reuters) - U.S. department store chain Kohl's Corp (KSS.N) predicted above-expectation 2022 sales and profits on Tuesday on the back of faster shipments and the introduction of customer-favorite brands from Calvin Klein to Tommy Hilfiger. The results, as well as positive earnings from rival Macy's Inc (M.N), signal...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Whole Foods Wants to Accelerate Local Brands

Whole Foods Market has begun taking applications for its Local and Emerging Accelerator Program, designed to mentor local food brands. The program, which kicks off Tuesday (March 1), offers mentorships from the company’s exports, education for small and emerging producers and the possibility of financial support. In addition, select producers will see their products placed on the shelves of their hometown’s Whole Foods stores, the Amazon-owned company said on its website.
EDUCATION
Sourcing Journal

QVC Owner Says Q4 Port Delays Stretched to 45 Days

Click here to read the full article. Besides port backlogs, a trucking shortage exacerbated Qurate’s shipping challenges and supply chain problems. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalWayfair CEO Explains Why In-House Logistics Arm WorksHome Textiles Firm Standard Fiber Launches New Carbon Offset InitiativeMaersk Exec on Digital: 'Our Thinking Has Evolved'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
LOS ANGELES, CA
pymnts

Urban Outfitters Relies More on eCommerce for 2021 Sales

Urban Outfitters relied increasingly on its digital channel to get customers the fashion apparel they wanted in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, which ended Jan. 31, 2022, and while the bottom-line results were promising, the transformation shows there are still some kinks to work out. The company’s Q4 gross...
RETAIL
Benzinga

DoorDash To Acquire In-Store Tech Provider Bbot

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. DoorDash is going inside the restaurant. The delivery firm announced Tuesday its intent to acquire Bbot, a technology provider that creates seamless in-restaurant experiences for customers. Terms were not disclosed....
TECHNOLOGY

