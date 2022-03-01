ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Maggie’s Call initiative suspended over potential legal concerns

By Rebecca Black
The Independent
 5 days ago

An initiative that would have seen on-call firefighters respond to cardiac calls alongside the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service has been suspended over potential legal concerns.

Health Minister Robin Swann announced Maggie’s Call in February in memory of five-year-old Maggie Black who died in December 2021 in Carnlough, Co Antrim, after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive.

Some 20,000 people signed a petition supporting the initiative.

The collaboration between the NI Fire & Rescue Service and the NI Ambulance Service was to see a phased rollout of on-call firefighters trained to co-respond to incidents in rural areas where someone had suffered a cardiac arrest.

But North Antrim DUP MLA Mervyn Storey said the chief fire officer had suspended the rollout after receiving legal advice.

Responding during Health Minister Questions in the Assembly, Mr Swann said he was aware of correspondence between the chief fire officer in regards to legal issues that had been raised by the Fire Brigades Union in regards to Maggie’s Call.

“It’s unfortunate that it would stall what has been, I think, a very proactive campaign by Maggie Black’s family and a willingness in the Carnlough brigade and the station as well to roll that out as quickly as possible,” he said.

Mr Storey pressed Mr Swann to give an assurance that fire stations would be given adequate training and every resource put in place to ensure no liability to fire officers.

The minister responded: “I can give the member that commitment because this was actually a joint initiative between Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and it was actually the ambulance service that were providing that training and it was specifically for cardiac response.

“That was the boards. The chairs of both organisations working together to make sure that both were satisfied that what was being provided was up to a standard that provided them with the reassurance as boards that they could provide me with that reassurance that they were content with what is the aim of Maggie’s Call, to make sure we can get people seen as quickly as possible.”

Rural firefighters will attend cardiac arrests in response to ‘Maggie’s Call’

On-call firefighters in a Co Antrim fire station will respond alongside the ambulance service when someone has had a cardiac arrest, Health Minister Robin Swann has announced.Mr Swann made the announcement after receiving a petition with more than 20,000 signatures from the family of Maggie Black in Carnlough.The five-year-old died in December 2021 after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive.They called a relative who is a local firefighter and a crew was dispatched to help with the initial medical response prior to the ambulance arriving.In memory of Maggie, the Black family, from Glenarm, launched the petition...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Work on Maggie’s Call initiative continues in Carnlough – fire chief

Work on an initiative for on-call firefighters to attend cardiac calls with the ambulance service is continuing in Carnlough, the fire chief has said.Health Minister Robin Swann announced Maggie’s Call in February in memory of five-year-old Maggie Black who died in December 2021 in the Co Antrim village, after waiting more than an hour for an ambulance to arrive.The collaboration between the NI Fire & Rescue Service and the NI Ambulance Service was to see a phased rollout of on-call firefighters trained to co-respond to incidents in rural areas where someone had suffered a cardiac arrest.But the Northern Ireland Assembly...
NORTHERN IRELAND
Maggie's call: Fire crews scheme continues despite legal threats

An initiative which would see firefighters called to cardiac arrest emergencies in Carnlough, County Antrim, is continuing despite threatened legal action, the fire service has said. The health minister had said it was "unfortunate" that legal issues raised by the Fire Brigades Union (FBU) "stalled" its rollout. But on Wednesday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Polish heart doctor, 63, who was given SIX chances to improve his poor English after being branded 'risk to patients' is allowed to treat patients again - despite failing his seventh language test

A Polish heart doctor who was twice suspended due to his poor English skills has been given an eighth opportunity to pass his language exams by a disciplinary panel. Dr Tomasz Fryzlewicz, 63, had moved to the UK in 2006 from his home city of Krakow in Poland and worked at various NHS hospitals as a locum and also a in a non-clinical role, analysing echocardiogram data for clinical trials.
WORLD
Gambling addict teacher who killed himself was ‘abused by parasites’

A teacher who killed himself after battling a gambling addiction “was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit”, his parents said after a coroner ruled that warnings and treatment had been “woefully inadequate”.Liz and Charles Ritchie attacked gambling companies and the government following the conclusion of an inquest into their 24-year-old son Jack Ritchie’s death in Vietnam, in November 2017.Sheffield coroner David Urpeth said on Friday that Jack’s death is a “stark reminder of the terrible consequences that can flow from an addiction to gambling”.Jack was abused by parasites who inflict life-threatening illness for profit and then blame...
GAMBLING
Starmer calls for probe into Lebedev’s peerage over ‘national security’ concerns

Sir Keir Starmer has called for the parliamentary Intelligence and Security Committee (ISC) to look into the decision to grant Russian-born media mogul Lord Evgeny Lebedev a peerage, as he claimed it is a “matter of national security”.The Labour leader’s comments come as the Sunday Times reported that security services withdrew an assessment that granting a peerage to the Moscow-born son of an ex-KGB agent posed a national security risk after the Prime Minister personally intervened.Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday Morning programme, Sir Keir said he was “very concerned” about the reports surrounding Lord Lebedev and insisted the case should...
POLITICS
Lack of Executive must not hinder refugee plans, Stormont ministers are warned

The absence of a functioning Stormont executive cannot lead to Northern Ireland turning its back on Ukrainian refugees, ministers have been warned.Amnesty International has written to those ministers who remain in place at Stormont and the head of the civil service Jayne Brady, calling for urgent action to ensure the region is prepared to host people fleeing from the conflict.The call came as humanitarian efforts to collect and send supplies to Ukraine continue across Northern Ireland.An anti-war protest in Belfast on Saturday also saw Ukrainians living in the region lead a march through the city centre to denounce the Russian...
POLITICS
NHS accused of racism as black nurses report being put in Covid areas

The NHS has been accused of “shocking and systemic” racism during the pandemic as black healthcare workers say they were given poor PPE and pushed into the Covid frontline first.Hundreds of black and brown healthcare staff across the UK have spoken to academics at Sheffield Hallam University about their experiences of racism during the pandemic.The accounts raised issues of racism within the health service which led to black and brown nurses and midwives being put at greater risk than their white colleagues, due to poorer PPE, training, workload and shift patterns.Rosalie Sanni-Ajose, a senior theatre practitioner, who worked across multiple...
HEALTH
