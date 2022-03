Editorial Note: We earn a commission from partner links on Forbes Advisor. Commissions do not affect our editors' opinions or evaluations. Cash value life insurance can be used to supplement retirement income, especially for those who have maxed out their 401(k) contributions. If you want to use life insurance for retirement planning, you’re generally looking for a policy that will be good at building cash value. You can access the money through a policy loan or withdrawal.

