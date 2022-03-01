ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

How To Supercharge The Hybrid Work Experience With XR

By Duncan Roberts
Forbes
Forbes
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As the hybrid work model takes hold, virtual and augmented reality tools will become vital to collaboration, says Duncan Roberts, a thought leader and futurist at Cognizant Research. Employee collaboration post March 2020 has changed greatly — and also not at all. While there’s no longer any guarantee that...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
Forbes

The 5 Biggest Computer Vision Trends In 2022

Computer vision (sometimes called machine vision) is one of the most exciting applications of artificial intelligence. Algorithms that are able to understand images – both pictures and moving video – are a key technological foundation behind many innovations, from autonomous, self-driving vehicles to smart industrial machinery and even the filters on your phone that make the pictures you upload to Instagram look more pretty.
SOFTWARE
Forbes

How To Be Resilient To The Great Resignation

Innesa Burrola, CEO and President of Sales and Recruiting at Boutique Recruiting. Companies that are trying to manage their human capital are deep-diving into the subject of The Great Resignation. What can they do to ensure they are unaffected by this employee departure crisis? The answer may not be what you think. The media is blasting the airwaves telling listeners that employees are leaving due in large part to pay. With the sharp increase in the cost of living and inflation, this is not hard to believe. Surprising to many business owners, there are many factors to consider. Workers are leaving seemingly safe and secure careers that they were satisfied in before the pandemic. In my opinion, pay is not the only thing that is driving this movement.
BUSINESS
CNET

Apple Rumored to Be Working on a Foldable iPad/MacBook Hybrid

Apple could have a foldable iPad/MacBook crossover in the works, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported Sunday. The rumored hybrid device was previously mentioned by analyst Ross Young of Display Supply Chain Consultants, who speculated it would sport a 20-inch screen. Gurman added to speculation about the dual-screen device, suggesting that the...
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

Salesforce Posts Upbeat Results on Hybrid Work Boost

(Reuters) -Salesforce.com Inc on Tuesday reported quarterly revenue and profit above Wall Street estimates, as a pandemic-led shift to hybrid work kept up the strong demand for its cloud-based software, sending its shares up 4% in extended trading. Companies like Salesforce reaped the benefits of the pandemic, with organizations doubling...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supercharge#Work Experience#Data Collection#Headsets#Cognizant Research#Ar#Xr#Vr#Hmd#Nestle#Bnp Paribas
zmescience.com

Hybrid battery feeds cyanobacteria with electricity to supercharge photosynthesis

The world’s renewable energy capacity has increased tremendously in recent years and continues to do so at an encouraging rate. That’s good news for mankind’s mission to avert potentially catastrophic climate change, the biggest challenge of this century. The problem is that the rate of adoption of renewable energy is still not on the right track, partly because our insatiable demand for energy is also growing at a rapid pace. Playing this game of catch up requires us to put on our thinking hats and throw new clean technologies into the energy mix. And when faced with such challenges, it can be a good idea to turn to nature for inspiration.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Data Privacy
Forbes

Forbes

291K+
Followers
106K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy