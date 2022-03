Wave Payroll is simple to learn and use, and though it offers a lot of helpful features, there’s quite a bit lacking, too. There’s an automated tax filing option if you live and pay workers in specific states; otherwise, you’ll have some paperwork to do. Onboarding new employees is easy with Wave Payroll, thanks to the self-serve employee portal. Your workers can complete their profiles, enter personal and tax deduction info themselves and they can view pay stubs and tax forms by logging into the system.

INCOME TAX ・ 4 DAYS AGO