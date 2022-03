NEW YORK -- For more than 50 years, "Art in the Parks" has made New York City one of the country's largest open air galleries, and a new installation is turning heads on Park Avenue. "Rexor the T. rex" is just one of the oddly shaped animals dotting one of the ritziest avenues in the city. "They're like really nice to look at because everywhere you look, like, at a different angle, it changes the shape of it a little bit," one woman said. It's an installation sponsored by the Patrons of Park Avenue, highlighting the work of French-Tunisian artist...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO