After Cal men’s gymnastics’ big win against Air Force, a repeat victory Saturday will likely be riding on the team’s performance on pommel horse — many of the gymnasts likely to be competing on the other five events are less consistent high scorers. Saturday’s competition may not be the gymnasts’ first rodeo, but for some it could be their last. At this point in the season, coaches are looking to lock down who they plan to take to the NCAA championships in April.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO