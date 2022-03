When you look at this Dallas, Texas home from the outside it looks very nice, it's only one bedroom on the inside that really made me scratch my head. The house was recently listed with the price tag at $1,347,600 so you know it's a nice home. You can't put a price tag like that on a home without it being beautiful. But you will see below in the pictures that the bedroom with the AstroTurf just doesn't fit the rest of the house.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO