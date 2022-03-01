ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

Lenovo Announces The ThinkPad X13s Laptop, Powered By Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3

By Gavin Bonshor
anandtech.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the MWC 2022 trade show in Barcelona, Lenovo unveiled the first laptop powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip, the ThinkPad X13s. Using a passively-cooled design, Lenovo is claiming that the ThinkPad X13s has a long battery life with up to 28 hours of video playback, as well...

www.anandtech.com

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

This Lenovo Chromebook dropped from $334 to $99 today!

Chromebooks are great little devices that straddle the line between a tablet and a notebook and are often cheaper than a fully-fledged laptop. If you’ve been looking for good Chromebook deals, you’ll be happy with this one from Lenovo, bringing its 10e Chromebook down to just $99 from $334, a huge savings of $235.
COMPUTERS
CNET

Acer's Popular Chromebook 311 Drops to $109 at Best Buy Today Only (Save $140)

What makes good laptop really depends on what you need it for. While it's true that Chromebooks aren't the most powerful laptops on the market, they're lightweight, durable and, most importantly, affordable. If you're looking for a solid budget laptop, this Acer Chromebook 311 is a decent value at its usual price of $249, but right now at Best Buy you can pick it up at a steal for only $109. That's a total discount of 56%, but the deal is good for today only.
COMPUTERS
epicstream.com

Samsung Galaxy S23 Release Date, Price, Specs, Features, Colors & Design: Upcoming Smartphone To Have 200-Megapixels Camera, 5G Support And 5000 mAh Battery?

Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23. All eyes are now on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S23, which reportedly does not only has a pleasant look but is also equipped with striking features, making it a better option for tech enthusiasts. The South Korean tech giant is reportedly planning to launch its new smartphone in the world mobile market the soonest time possible.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

These are the new Lenovo IdeaPad laptops at MWC 2022

Lenovo unveiled a number of new devices here at MWC 2022. One of the most sold Lenovo devices are the world is its IdeaPad laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles. The company today showed off its new IdeaPads for 2022. Read along and learn more about the new Lenovo IdeaPad Duet, Flex, and Chromebooks.
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laptop#Lenovo Thinkpad#Thinkpad#A78#Snapdragon Tech Summit#Mwc 2022#Oem
The Verge

Lenovo’s newest ThinkPads feature Snapdragon processors and 165Hz screens

Lenovo has dumped a whole bunch of new ThinkPads into the world, and there’s some exciting stuff in there. We’re getting a brand-new ThinkPad X13s powered by Snapdragon chips, a fifth-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme with a WQXGA 165Hz screen option, and new additions to the P-series and T-series as well.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
GeekyGadgets

How to free up space on your Android phone

This guide is designed to help your free up some storage space on your Android phone or tablet, you may be running out of space on your device. These tips will help you reclaim some storage space on your Android device. There are a number of different ways that you...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Lenovo
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Computers
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Dell slashes the price of their XPS laptops and desktops

Dell makes some of the most reliable and cost-efficient computers on the market. Whether you’re looking for a desktop or a laptop, these Dell XPS deals have your back. There’s a sweet discount on an XPS desktop, and some great Dell laptop deals. If you need a more stationary computing device or something you can take with you anywhere, you can read on for more information on these great deals.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

Lenovo unveils a super slim 5G ThinkPad with 28 hours of battery life

The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s runs on a 3rd-generation Qualcomm chip and promises two days of battery life to boost productivity. The Lenovo ThinkPad X13s is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 mobile processor. This Windows 11 laptop supports sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G for the ultimate in connectivity. Battery...
ELECTRONICS
hypebeast.com

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 Pairs 12th-Gen Intel CPU With Latest GeForce RTX GPUs

Lenovo has now unveiled its 5th-generation ThinkPad X1 Extreme laptop, geared for those who need a little extra performance while working from home. Now carrying the newest 12th-gen Intel Core i9 H-Series processors, the workhorse of a computer pairs the CPU with NVIDIA‘s newest GeForce RTX GPUs, making sure you have plenty of computer power when your job calls for it, or even if you’re taking a break and hoping to run some video games. RAM can be upgraded to 64GB DDR5 with a maximum of 8TB in SSD storage, and Lenovo installed a vapor chamber cooling system with integrated liquid metal thermal paste that it claims can increase performance by 10%. Other features of the laptop include a 16-inch 16:10 display with 4K resolution, up to 600 nits in brightness and a refresh rate of 165Hz, Dolby Atmos speakers, and Dolby Voice noise-cancelling.
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

The best Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 deals for 2021

You're in the right place if you're looking for the best Lenovo ThinkPad P1 deals, because this page is dedicated to pulling in all the best ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 prices from around the world. The Lenovo ThinkPad P1 is a perfect mix of power and portability, and so is a popular choice for digital creatives.
ELECTRONICS
pocketnow.com

Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro prices leak ahead of global launch

Xiaomi officially unveiled the Xiaomi 12 series at the end of December, and the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro became official. Reports suggested a few days ago that Xiaomi could finally launch the new devices globally, but we didn’t have any information about the pricing and availability. A new report gives us a closer look at what to expect, and Xiaomi might just step up its game and become a premium smartphone manufacturer.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Leaked Xiaomi 12 price points to a surprisingly expensive Android phone

Xiaomi’s flagship phones – the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro - are likely headed for a global release. Rumors suggest the flagship duo will launch on March 15, after their Chinese debut in December, and new reports suggest they'll be surprisingly expensive. This comes from Pricebaba, which...
CELL PHONES
CNET

Motorola Edge Plus 2022 vs. 2020: It's Not an Easy Choice

After debuting the Edge Plus in 2020, Motorola is launching a new version of its top-of-the-line 5G phone under the same name. The 2022 Edge Plus boasts a sharp front camera, a sky-high refresh rate and Qualcomm's latest processor. But there's a notable tradeoff: It lacks a telephoto lens. It's...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

Motorola Moto G22 smartphone gets official

We have heard a number of rumors about the new Motorola Moto G22 smartphone over the last few weeks, the handset is now official. The new Moto G22 comes with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy