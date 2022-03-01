Josh McDaniels 'never intended' to spurn Colts in 2018

Former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels — the new head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — addressed his spurning of the Indianapolis Colts during the 2018 offseason.

Though McDaniels and the Colts had reached a deal for him to replace the fired Chuck Pagano, McDaniels wound up backing out of the agreement.

McDaniels recently opened up about the situation, saying it was never his intention to leave the Colts hanging despite the agreement.

“I never intended to do that to anybody,” McDaniels said via Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “I have a tremendous amount of respect for (general manager) Chris Ballard, (Colts owner) Mr. (Jim) Irsay and their whole organization. They were great. I think they ended up with the person they should have ended with (Frank Reich) and I ended up where I was supposed to be.”

McDaniels admitted that the choice wasn’t right for him and that it took him too long to realize that. But it doesn’t change the fact that he left the Colts at the altar after giving them his word.

“There are a lot of things that go into these opportunities and chances to advance,” McDaniels said. “At the end of the day, the best thing for me at that time was to stay. And it took me a little longer than I wish that it had to realize that, but once I realized that that was the right decision, I felt like I had to do that even though it was going to be unpopular.”

The Colts wound up hiring Reich to be their head coach. It’s a move that has been lauded by most as a much better fit for scheme and culture.

Reich handled the Andrew Luck situation seemingly better than most would. His decision to bring in Philip Rivers proved to be valuable. However, his pounding of the table for Carson Wentz will go down as a massive blemish on his resume.

The Colts are better off without McDaniels, and he is probably better off without the Colts.

Indy will get their chance at payback when the Colts visit the Raiders during the 2022 regular season.