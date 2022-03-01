ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

What to stream: New drama series retell Joe Exotic, Elizabeth Holmes stories

Derrick
 2 days ago

There’s an interesting content pipeline happening right now, as viral articles, podcasts and documentaries are turned into various series with movie stars stepping into these fictionalized adaptations of splashy true-life scandals. That trend reaches boiling point this spring, with several of these limited series dropping within a few months of each...

www.thederrick.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

Elizabeth Holmes: What to Know About Theranos and Where the Convicted Founder Is Now

The media attention surrounding convicted Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes never ceases, especially now that she’s the subject of a scripted, true-crime miniseries, The Dropout. Starring Amanda Seyfried, the eight-part drama chronicles the meteoric rise and fall of the deep-voiced, blonde entrepreneur’s quest to create a groundbreaking home device that people could use to test their blood for all types of illnesses. Despite her attempts to revolutionize the healthcare industry, her Silicon Valley startup proved to be nothing more than a false promise that cost investors millions of dollars. With The Dropout streaming on Hulu March 3, here’s what to remember about Holmes, her conviction, and where she is now.
BUSINESS
PopSugar

What We Know About Elizabeth Holmes and Sunny Balwani's 12-Year Relationship

The rise and fall of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes is taking center stage in the upcoming Hulu series "The Dropout," starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews. For those unfamiliar with the story, Holmes founded the blood-test startup in 2003 before dropping out of Stanford University, and the company was valued at $9 billion over a decade later. By 2015, Forbes named Holmes as the world's youngest self-made female billionaire. Theranos promised to rapidly conduct blood tests using small amounts of blood, but amid growing concerns over the validity of the test results, the Wall Street Journal exposed the shortcomings with Theranos's technology.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Real-Life Story of Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes Is Just as Wacky as The Dropout Makes It Seem

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. So far, 2022 has been the year that the entertainment industry has shined a light on the scammers of the world. We all were on the edge of our seats when Inventing Anna came out, showing the rise and fall of socialite scammer Anna Delvey. On March 3, another mini-series is coming out that’ll keep you guessing. You probably have seen previews for Hulu’s upcoming The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried. But did you know it’s based on a real-life, utterly bizarre story that actually happened?
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

10 Must-See Netflix Movies Coming in 2022

Netflix is making another big push with original movies in 2022, making sure subscribers have a new way to escape at the end of each week. On Thursday, the streamer put out a teaser with scenes from almost every movie it plans to release through the end of the year, boasting a shocking number of stars. The preview proves that Netflix is ready to entertain audiences while the major Hollywood studios' theatrical calendars have few exciting blockbusters so far. Netflix plans to release 86 movies in 2022.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Chlumsky
Person
Alex Gibney
Person
Joe Exotic
Person
Adam Neumann
Person
John Cameron Mitchell
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Carole Baskin
Person
Jared Leto
Person
Amanda Seyfried
Person
Naveen Andrews
Person
Kate Mckinnon
ComicBook

New Limited Series Continues its Reign Atop Netflix Charts

Julia Garner, the scene-stealing breakout star of acclaimed series Ozark, finally got her chance to take the Netflix spotlight for herself with the debut of a limited series called Inventing Anna. Garner stars in the series as the titular character, who creates a fake life in order to fool New York City's elite. Like The Queen's Gambit last year, Inventing Anna is proving itself as the kind of limited drama series that captures the attention of Netflix subscribers.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Renews Hit Series for Season 2 Days After Season 1 Premiere

It didn't take long for Amazon Studios to decide that it had a new hit on its hands. Reacher, based on the iconic Jack Reacher character from author Lee Child's bestselling novel series, released its first season on Prime Video on Friday, February 4th. Fans have quickly taken to this new iteration of the character, with Alan Ritchson stepping in to take on the titular role. On Monday evening, just three days after Reacher's entire first season debuted, Amazon announced that the series had been renewed for a second installment.
TV SERIES
Variety

Quentin Tarantino in Talks to Direct Episodes of FX’s ‘Justified’ Revival Starring Timothy Olyphant

Click here to read the full article. Quentin Tarantino is in early talks to helm one or two episodes of “Justified: City of Primeval,” the limited series revival of the FX drama starring Timothy Olyphant, Variety has confirmed. The “Justified” revival was ordered in January, with Olyphant set to reprise his role as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens. The new series is inspired by Elmore Leonard’s novel “City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit.” Leonard created the character of Givens, who is featured in several of his books including “Fire in the Hole,” which “Justified” was based upon. Tarantino and Olyphant worked together on...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drama Series#Peacock#The Wondrey Podcast#Mitchell Channel Exotic#Hulu
ETOnline.com

Watch Samuel L. Jackson in the Trailer for the Dementia Drama 'Last Days of Ptolemy Grey'

After 40 years on screen, Samuel L. Jackson is starring in his first TV series. The 73-year-old actor plays a man suffering from dementia in the upcoming Apple TV+ limited series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey. In anticipation of the six-part series’ March debut, the streaming platform debuted the first trailer, giving audiences a look at the moving adaptation of Walter Mosley’s best-selling novel.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Sweet Magnolias' S2, 'Reacher'

Feb. 4 (UPI) -- Amazon Prime will release thriller series the Reacher and Netflix romantic comedy series, Sweet Magnolias, will return for Season 2 this weekend. Also, this weekend, the Olympics will kick off on NBC, a docuseries on 90s-era Black comedy night at The Comedy Store, Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip Hop Comedy, will premiere on Amazon Prime, Uma Thurman series Suspicion will premiere on Apple TV+ and a new Amazon original movie, Book of Love, will air ahead of Valentine's Day.
TV SHOWS
epicstream.com

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Project

Netflix Reveals First Teaser of Mark Ruffalo and Ryan Reynolds in a New Sci-fi Adventure The Adam Pr. The Adam Project was one of the 2022 film lineups revealed last February 3, 2022. The list features upcoming projects like The Gray Man, The Mother, and Knives Out 2. The Adam Project features Ryan Reynolds, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldaña, and Jennifer Garner in the new Sci-fi adventure film.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Why Amanda Seyfried initially turned down Hulu's offer to play Elizabeth Holmes, why New Girl creator Liz Meriwether was drawn to the Theranos story

Seyfried was coming off of her Oscar-nominated performance as Marion Davies in Mank when she was contacted to replace Kate McKinnon on Hulu's The Dropout. Yet she promptly turned it down. “Listen, I was having a f*cking moment, OK?” she tells The Hollywood Reporter, laughing over Zoom. “I had COVID. I was isolating in the basement of a gross townhouse in Savannah, Georgia, because my husband was working on a movie there. And now an L.A. shoot? Pass!” One of the challenges, says Seyfried, was capturing Holmes' deep voice. “I knew my voice was never going to be as deep as hers because I’m physically not capable of it,” says Seyfried, before holding forth about vocal registers with a clinical specificity that goes over my head. “Besides, I promised I wasn’t going to give myself a hard time and try to completely mimic this other human being. It’d be impossible. And just not fun.” Meanwhile, The Dropout showrunner Meriwether says she was drawn to Holmes' story partly out of empathy. "I shared that experience of being in a position of power before I knew what I was doing and then getting in over my head,” says Meriwether, who was 29 when she created New Girl and served as its showrunner. “There’s something here that I hadn’t seen on TV before, a young woman enduring the pain and fear that comes with power — and not in an empowering girlboss way.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Documentaries
NewsBreak
Netflix
MarketRealist

Steve Jobs’s Widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, Said His Wealth Ends With Her

The net worth of Steve Jobs’s kids isn’t public information, but it seems the Apple co-founder’s progeny have just millions to their name, not the billions he did. Steve, who died at age 56 in 2011, had four children, including three with his widow, Laurene Powell Jobs. But the most outspoken of his kids is Lisa Brennan-Jobs, his daughter from his relationship with Chrisann Brennan. Lisa delved into her tenuous relationship with her father in her 2018 memoir Small Fry.
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Where and When to Watch New Episodes of 1883

1883's 10-episode first season rides on this weekend. The Yellowstone prequel series premiered in late 2021 and became the biggest show yet for Paramount+. Last week's episode saw us check in with Elsa Dutton (Isabel May) after the traumatic events of Episode 5 and gave us a deeper look at Thomas' (LaMonica Garrett) new romance. In the upcoming episode, the Duttons and their caravan have more dangerous weather to contend with on their way west. And we thought treacherous rivers were harrowing enough!
TV SERIES
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Beans’ On Hulu, A Drama That Tells The True Story of the 1990 Oka Crisis Through The Eyes of a Young Mohawk Girl

In Beans, now streaming on Hulu, a young Mohawk girl named Tekehentahkhwa (nicknamed “Beans”) is forever changed after she lives through the events of the 1990 Oka Crisis at Kanesatake. Based on the real life experiences of writer and director Tracey Deer, the film shines a light on the realities of the 77-day land dispute that left 2 dead and changed the way the First Nations and the Canadian government (and many average citizens) interacted forever.
TV SERIES
Mental_Floss

The Full List of Netflix Shows Confirmed for Release in 2022

Even though 2021 saw many favorite Netflix shows delayed or postponed, the year was certainly no slouch. And there’s plenty more where those came from in 2022. The upcoming year will feature shows that should have returned in 2021 and some that have been planned for 2022, as well as some major premieres you won’t want to miss.
TV & VIDEOS
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in February 2022

With winter storms still sweeping through the land, it might be nice to stay in and watch some movies on your streamer of choice. While Netflix is increasingly interested in its own original films, they are still committed to bringing you plenty of classic catalogue titles, including a whole bunch in February. It was hard to pick our favorites, but we tried anyway.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy