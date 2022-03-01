Free financial services for low-income individuals, families

NEARLY 155,000 struggling families will get new one-time payments to help cover expenses including food and diapers. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more than $64million in funding for residents with children, survivors of domestic violence, multi-generational households, and other struggling households. The...
Chicago announced a new pilot program on Thursday that will give low-income families in the city $500-per-month payments for a year, part of a push to combat poverty in the city. The Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot was one of several new programs announced by Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration on Thursday,...
Young, low-income mothers with children under 5 will be the focus of a new guaranteed basic income pilot program expected to launch later this year in Healdsburg. The program will offer 50 local families $500 a month for two years to help make up the gap that often occurs during early childhood when mothers need help to pay for child care or to make up the income deficit if they decide to stay home.
In 2021, Brittany Pierre made over $109,000 selling nonfungible tokens, or NFTs, of her photography and flipping other NFTs she bought for a profit. But before that, Pierre was struggling to pay rent on her Chicago apartment or afford groceries and bus fare, she tells CNBC Make It. Her financial...
Millions of Americans benefit from SSI and Social Security payments, and the Social Security Administration has released their 2022 payment schedule. The maximum SSI payment a person can get is $841. SSI payments go out on the first of every month unless there’s a holiday. If that’s the case it...
Americans have received three stimulus checks so far from the government, if they qualify. But will anyone see a fourth stimulus check?. In some cases, people will see another economic impact payment in 2022. It will be for a payment they missed in 2021, not a new payment for 2022.
BEFORE you think about filing for retirement benefits, you should be aware of several factors that could cause you to lose your Social Security payments or receive less. Applying for Social Security benefits can go a long way for retirees to enjoy a financially stable retirement,. Seniors are familiar that...
One of the biggest student loan servicing companies has been taken to court thanks to their alleged predatory practices. A settlement has recently been reached which will cancel some student loans as well as giving payouts. You may be wondering if you qualify for loan forgiveness through Navient. What is...
After finishing college, I realized that I needed strong financial literacy to get ahead in life. I now have a net worth of $350,000 and coach other young people of color on succeeding financially. Eliminating debt, cutting housing costs, investing more, and automating my savings all helped me. There is...
Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
MILLIONS of taxpayers had to be more patient than usual this year, as their refunds couldn't be processed until mid-February. The wait is about to pay off, though, as the IRS will issue another wave of refunds for March 1. If you're one of the roughly 2.5million Americans who've filed...
By May 2020, when Misty Wyscarver’s youngest of four children had graduated from college, Wyscarver had racked up a total of $194,000 in debt. Her parent PLUS loans, taken over the span of 9 years, were on top of the student loans her kids borrowed. As a public librarian,...
The Department of Education (DOE) has approved $415 million in borrower defense claims for 16,000 former students after new evidence shows their schools misled them in obtaining loans. According to CBS News, the latest round of student loan forgiveness brings the total amount approved by the DOE to $2 million...
As tax refunds see disbursement, Americans continue to see soaring gas prices and an overall depreciation of the cost of living. That said, middle- and low-income families can receive an increased income tax credit along with their tax returns this year. And we have all the information regarding eligibility and how to claim.
Hundreds of low-income D.C. families reported better mental health and food security after participating in a direct cash pilot program that could be a model for efforts elsewhere, according to an Urban Institute analysis of the program’s effectiveness. The THRIVE East of the River cash-payment program, a combined effort...
A newly updated affordable housing community on the edge of fast-growing Summerville is aiming to help low-income families find a place to live and creating a bigger bottom line for investors. Standard Communities, a division of Standard Cos. based in New York and Los Angeles, finished a $6.8 million, 17-month...
Credit bureaus don't automatically collect information about rent payments but will include this data on your credit reports if they receive it. While building credit by paying rent can take some effort, it is simple to do with rent reporting services and a little help from your landlord. Here's how to get credit for all of those rent payments.
