ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Free financial services for low-income individuals, families

WGNtv.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLadder Up is a local non-profit that’s offering free financial...

wgntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Up to 155,000 families receiving food stamps to get $870 extra one-time payments – see if you’re eligible

NEARLY 155,000 struggling families will get new one-time payments to help cover expenses including food and diapers. New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Tuesday that the state will provide more than $64million in funding for residents with children, survivors of domestic violence, multi-generational households, and other struggling households. The...
POLITICS
Petaluma 360

Healdsburg pilot program to give low-income families $500 a month for 2 years

Young, low-income mothers with children under 5 will be the focus of a new guaranteed basic income pilot program expected to launch later this year in Healdsburg. The program will offer 50 local families $500 a month for two years to help make up the gap that often occurs during early childhood when mothers need help to pay for child care or to make up the income deficit if they decide to stay home.
HEALDSBURG, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Services#Financial Aid#Instagram
FingerLakes1.com

SSI: 2022 Payment schedule

Millions of Americans benefit from SSI and Social Security payments, and the Social Security Administration has released their 2022 payment schedule. The maximum SSI payment a person can get is $841. SSI payments go out on the first of every month unless there’s a holiday. If that’s the case it...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
FingerLakes1.com

Student loan: Do you qualify for Navient settlement?

One of the biggest student loan servicing companies has been taken to court thanks to their alleged predatory practices. A settlement has recently been reached which will cancel some student loans as well as giving payouts. You may be wondering if you qualify for loan forgiveness through Navient. What is...
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Over the last 7 years, I went from $65,000 in debt to a net worth of $350,000 with 5 steps. I want to encourage more young people of color to take control of their finances too.

After finishing college, I realized that I needed strong financial literacy to get ahead in life. I now have a net worth of $350,000 and coach other young people of color on succeeding financially. Eliminating debt, cutting housing costs, investing more, and automating my savings all helped me. There is...
PERSONAL FINANCE
CBS News

Millions of low-income Americans eligible for tax refund boost this year

Millions of low-income Americans are eligible for a one-time tax break this year that could save them big bucks. The federal Earned Income Tax Credit, which is aimed at people in the lowest-paid jobs, is being tripled for a group of workers who typically don't benefit much from it: Childless adults.
INCOME TAX
Winston-Salem Journal

Parents Can Qualify for Student Loan Forgiveness, Too. Here’s How

By May 2020, when Misty Wyscarver’s youngest of four children had graduated from college, Wyscarver had racked up a total of $194,000 in debt. Her parent PLUS loans, taken over the span of 9 years, were on top of the student loans her kids borrowed. As a public librarian,...
EDUCATION
The Post and Courier

$6.8M makeover of Summerville community to help low-income families

A newly updated affordable housing community on the edge of fast-growing Summerville is aiming to help low-income families find a place to live and creating a bigger bottom line for investors. Standard Communities, a division of Standard Cos. based in New York and Los Angeles, finished a $6.8 million, 17-month...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
US News and World Report

How Can You Get Credit for Paying Rent?

Credit bureaus don't automatically collect information about rent payments but will include this data on your credit reports if they receive it. While building credit by paying rent can take some effort, it is simple to do with rent reporting services and a little help from your landlord. Here's how to get credit for all of those rent payments.
HOUSE RENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy