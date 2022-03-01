Free financial services for low-income individuals, families

Young, low-income mothers with children under 5 will be the focus of a new guaranteed basic income pilot program expected to launch later this year in Healdsburg. The program will offer 50 local families $500 a month for two years to help make up the gap that often occurs during early childhood when mothers need help to pay for child care or to make up the income deficit if they decide to stay home.

