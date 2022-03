The final lineup for the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament this week in Indianapolis went right down to the buzzer, at least in schedule terms — Illinois' win over Iowa to finish the regular-season slate determined the top five slots, and, on the bottom of the seed list, Northwestern’s win over Minnesota set the bottom four. In the end, the Illini grabbed a share of the regular-season title (their first since 2005), along with Wisconsin, and the No. 1 seed in Indianapolis. ...

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 22 MINUTES AGO