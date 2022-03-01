ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Alabama

By Jason Hall
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
WDXB 102.5 The Bull
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SzNCb_0eSW0whQ00
Photo: Getty Images

A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Alabama .

Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state, which included Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato as the top choice for Alabama.

"Satisfy those cravings for authentic Italian food at this pizzeria home to the Neapolitan pizza ," Eat This, Not That 's Casey Clark wrote. "Not only is there food, but Vecchia also hosts cooking classes and pizza parties to keep customers entertained and excited."

Here's Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state:

  1. Alabama- Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato (Birmingham)
  2. Alaska- Inlet Pub House (Anchorage)
  3. Arizona- Kelly's At SouthBridge (Scottsdale)
  4. Arkansas- 42 Bar And Table (Little Rock)
  5. California- Margot (Culver City)
  6. Colorado- Joy Hill (Denver)
  7. Connecticut- Rizzuto's Oyster Bar and Restaurant (Westport)
  8. Delaware- Columbus Inn (Wilmington)
  9. Florida- Grape & The Grain (Orlando)
  10. Georgia- La Tavola Trattoria (Atlanta)
  11. Hawaii- Deck (Honolulu)
  12. Idaho- Bardenay (Boise)
  13. Illinois- The Boiler Room (Logan Square)
  14. Indiana- Festiva (Indianapolis)
  15. Iowa- Barn Town Brewing (West Des Moines)
  16. Kansas- Blue Moose (Topeka)
  17. Kentucky- Chik'n & Me (Louisville)
  18. Louisiana- Boucherie (New Orleans)
  19. Maine- Terlingua (Portland)
  20. Maryland- Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant (Rockville)
  21. Massachusetts- 75 on Liberty Wharf (Boston)
  22. Michigan- Deadwood Bar and Grill (Detroit)
  23. Minnesota- Smack Shack (Minneapolis)
  24. Mississippi- Patio 44 (Multiple locations)
  25. Missouri- The Westside Local (Kansas City)
  26. Montana- Sidewall Pizza Company (Bozeman)
  27. Nebraska- Phoenix Food & Spirits (Omaha)
  28. Nevada- Bighorn Tavern (Reno)
  29. New Hampshire- Revolution Taproom and Grill (Rochester)
  30. New Jersey- Faubourg (Montclair)
  31. New Mexico- Sixty-Six Acres (Albuquerque)
  32. New York- Vestry (New York City)
  33. North Carolina- Budacai (Raleigh)
  34. North Dakota- Proz Lakeside (Devils Lake)
  35. Ohio- Astoria Cafe Market (Cleveland)
  36. Oklahoma- The Mont (Norman)
  37. Oregon- Eastburn (Buckman)
  38. Pennsylvania- Juno (Philadelphia)
  39. Rhode Island- Cav (Providence)
  40. South Carolina- Publico Kitchen and Tap (Multiple locations)
  41. South Dakota- The Barrel House (Sioux Falls)
  42. Tennessee- Sonny (Nashville)
  43. Texas- Grizzeldas (Austin)
  44. Utah- Caffé Molise (Salt Lake City)
  45. Vermont- Leunig's Bistro (Burlington)
  46. Virginia- King & Rye (Alexandria)
  47. Washington- Borracho (Spokane)
  48. West Virginia- Farm Brew LIVE (Manassas)
  49. Wisconsin- Boone and Crockett (Milwaukee)
  50. Wyoming- The Kitchen (Jackson)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
Birmingham, AL
Restaurants
City
Louisville, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Birmingham, AL
Food & Drinks
Local
Alabama Restaurants
Local
Alabama Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
City
Birmingham, AL
State
Mississippi State
Birmingham, AL
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
State
Georgia State
State
New Hampshire State
State
Alabama State
WDXB 102.5 The Bull

WDXB 102.5 The Bull

Birmingham, AL
846
Followers
151
Post
139K+
Views
ABOUT

Birmingham's #1 for New Country

 https://1025thebull.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy