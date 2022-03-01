This Is The Best Heated Outdoor Dining Spot In All Of Alabama
A Birmingham restaurant is being credited as being the best heated outdoor dining spot in Alabama .
Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the restaurants with the best heated outdoor dining experience in every state, which included Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato as the top choice for Alabama.
"Satisfy those cravings for authentic Italian food at this pizzeria home to the Neapolitan pizza ," Eat This, Not That 's Casey Clark wrote. "Not only is there food, but Vecchia also hosts cooking classes and pizza parties to keep customers entertained and excited."
Here's Eat This, Not That 's full list of the best heated outdoor dining spots in every state:
- Alabama- Vecchia Pizzeria & Mercato (Birmingham)
- Alaska- Inlet Pub House (Anchorage)
- Arizona- Kelly's At SouthBridge (Scottsdale)
- Arkansas- 42 Bar And Table (Little Rock)
- California- Margot (Culver City)
- Colorado- Joy Hill (Denver)
- Connecticut- Rizzuto's Oyster Bar and Restaurant (Westport)
- Delaware- Columbus Inn (Wilmington)
- Florida- Grape & The Grain (Orlando)
- Georgia- La Tavola Trattoria (Atlanta)
- Hawaii- Deck (Honolulu)
- Idaho- Bardenay (Boise)
- Illinois- The Boiler Room (Logan Square)
- Indiana- Festiva (Indianapolis)
- Iowa- Barn Town Brewing (West Des Moines)
- Kansas- Blue Moose (Topeka)
- Kentucky- Chik'n & Me (Louisville)
- Louisiana- Boucherie (New Orleans)
- Maine- Terlingua (Portland)
- Maryland- Cooper's Hawk Winery and Restaurant (Rockville)
- Massachusetts- 75 on Liberty Wharf (Boston)
- Michigan- Deadwood Bar and Grill (Detroit)
- Minnesota- Smack Shack (Minneapolis)
- Mississippi- Patio 44 (Multiple locations)
- Missouri- The Westside Local (Kansas City)
- Montana- Sidewall Pizza Company (Bozeman)
- Nebraska- Phoenix Food & Spirits (Omaha)
- Nevada- Bighorn Tavern (Reno)
- New Hampshire- Revolution Taproom and Grill (Rochester)
- New Jersey- Faubourg (Montclair)
- New Mexico- Sixty-Six Acres (Albuquerque)
- New York- Vestry (New York City)
- North Carolina- Budacai (Raleigh)
- North Dakota- Proz Lakeside (Devils Lake)
- Ohio- Astoria Cafe Market (Cleveland)
- Oklahoma- The Mont (Norman)
- Oregon- Eastburn (Buckman)
- Pennsylvania- Juno (Philadelphia)
- Rhode Island- Cav (Providence)
- South Carolina- Publico Kitchen and Tap (Multiple locations)
- South Dakota- The Barrel House (Sioux Falls)
- Tennessee- Sonny (Nashville)
- Texas- Grizzeldas (Austin)
- Utah- Caffé Molise (Salt Lake City)
- Vermont- Leunig's Bistro (Burlington)
- Virginia- King & Rye (Alexandria)
- Washington- Borracho (Spokane)
- West Virginia- Farm Brew LIVE (Manassas)
- Wisconsin- Boone and Crockett (Milwaukee)
- Wyoming- The Kitchen (Jackson)
