Los Angeles, CA

8 Southern California Restaurants Land On List Of Best Pastas In The U.S.

By Rebekah Gonzalez, Hannah DeRuyter
KFI AM 640
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Although many people are on a health kick and want to leave carbs out of their diet, pasta is one of the few dishes that many Americans can't say no to.

Whether you make pasta at home or head to an Italian restaurant, the delicious dish is sure to satisfy everyone's craving. So, if you're looking for a restaurant in your area to get pasta, Food Network released a list consisting of 98 of the best pasta dishes at different restaurants around the country.

A whopping eight SoCal restaurants had their pasta dishes make the list :

  • No. 3: Lasagna at Nightshade in Los Angeles
  • No. 4: Tonnarelli Cacio e Pepe at Felix in Venice
  • No. 11: Casarecce Pasta at Openaire in Los Angeles
  • No. 33: Spaghetti Rustichella at Bestia in Los Angeles
  • No. 47: Spaghetti Carbonara at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles
  • No.61: Pasta Alla Piastra at Viale dei Romani in West Hollywood
  • No. 68: Cappellacci at Hippo in Los Angeles
  • No. 76: Ricotta and Egg Raviolo at Osteria Mozza in Los Angeles

To see the full list, click here .

For more on food and how to cook it, check out The Fork Report .

PHOENIX, AZ
KFI AM 640

